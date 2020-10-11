Formula 1
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

By:

Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix for Mercedes at the Nurburgring, round 11 of the Formula 1 World Championship, after pole-winner Valtteri Bottas retired.

Hamilton’s 91st F1 victory equals the all-time record of the legendary Michael Schumacher.

From pole position, Bottas only just held on to his lead as Hamilton lunged down his inside at the first corner and ran him wide. But Bottas clung on around the outside of the Turn 1 runoff, and grabbed the top spot with the preferred line into Turn 2.

Bottas led the opening stages but locked up at Turn 1 on Lap 13, and Hamilton quickly pounced, droving around the outside of him at Turn 2. That forced Bottas into the pits, having dropped 3s in just one lap, rejoining behind Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

A virtual safety car was required to remove George Russell’s stranded Williams, which had been hit by record-setting grand prix starter Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa at Turn 1. Both Hamilton and second-placed Max Verstappen took advantage to pit, with the Red Bull gaining two seconds.

More drama unfolded as Daniil Kvyat straightlined the last chicane and was hit by Alex Albon’s Red Bull – swiping the front wing from the AlphaTauri. Albon, who was penalized, would later retire with a power unit issue.

Bottas then lost power, dropping to fifth, and then retiring into the pits a lap later. Also in trouble was third placed Lando Norris, who also lost power from his McLaren’s Renault power unit. He fell to sixth before pulling off on Lap 44, with smoke pouring from his sidepod.

That prompted a safety car, before which Hamilton had pulled away from Verstappen on the second stint, extending his lead to over 9s.

Ricciardo pitted immediately under the safety car, unlike Sergio Perez (Racing Point) – who stayed out for an extra lap. The race restart with 10 laps to go, Hamilton leading Verstappen, Ricciardo, Perez and Carlos Sainz (McLaren).

Hamilton pulled clear to take victory, as Verstappen had to fend off Ricciardo at the restart to finish second. Ricciardo scored his first podium finish with Renault, ahead of Perez, Sainz and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Laps Gap Interval Pits Points
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 60 2 25
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 60 4.470 4.470 2 19
3 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 60 14.613 10.143 2 15
4 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 60 16.070 1.457 2 12
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 60 21.905 5.835 2 10
6 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 60 22.766 0.861 2 8
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 60 30.814 8.048 2 6
8 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 60 32.596 1.782 2 4
9 8 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 60 39.081 6.485 1 2
10 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 60 40.035 0.954 2 1
11 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 60 40.810 0.775 2
12 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 60 41.476 0.666 2
13 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 60 49.585 8.109 2
14 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 60 54.449 4.864 2
15 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 60 55.588 1.139 2
dnf 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 42 1
dnf 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 23 2
dnf 31 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 22 1
dnf 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 18 2
dnf 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 12 1
F1 Eifel Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 60 1'28.139 210.267
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 58 1'28.145 0.006 0.006 210.253
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 53 1'29.584 1.445 1.439 206.876
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 58 1'29.700 1.561 0.116 206.608
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 53 1'30.110 1.971 0.410 205.668
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 53 1'30.129 1.990 0.019 205.625
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 43 1'30.408 2.269 0.279 204.990
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 37 1'30.456 2.317 0.048 204.881
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54 1'30.512 2.373 0.056 204.755
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 54 1'30.712 2.573 0.200 204.303
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 58 1'30.733 2.594 0.021 204.256
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 38 1'30.909 2.770 0.176 203.861
13 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 39 1'31.377 3.238 0.468 202.816
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 54 1'31.562 3.423 0.185 202.407
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'31.884 3.745 0.322 201.697
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 41 1'32.214 4.075 0.330 200.975
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 40 1'32.328 4.189 0.114 200.727
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 9 1'32.330 4.191 0.002 200.723
19 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 21 1'33.189 5.050 0.859 198.873
20 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 6 1'34.526 6.387 1.337 196.060
F1 Eifel Grand Prix as it happened

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Author Charles Bradley

