2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

As part of the coronavirus-induced calendar changes, F1 is making a shock return to the former German Grand Prix venue on October 9-11.

F1's current breed of hybrid cars have never raced at the Nurburgring, providing a new element of challenge for the teams and the drivers.

The weather is set to be a major talking point this weekend, with the temperature expected to remain in single digits on both Saturday and Sunday. There is also a high chance of rain across the three days of running.

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 9th October 2020

Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 10th October 2020

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 11th October 2020

Race: 1:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 9th October 2020

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 10th October 2020

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday 11th October 2020

Race: 2:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 9th October 2020

Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 10th October 2020

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 11th October 2020

Race: 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 9th October 2020

Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST

Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday 10th October 2020

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12pm AEST

Sunday 11th October 2020

Race: 10:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 9th October 2020

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 10th October 2020

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 11th October 2020

Race: 5:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Eifel Grand Prix

For the Nurburgring, Pirell is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres.

Related video