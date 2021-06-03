Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz: How I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to the Baku City Circuit for the first time in two years for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Scroll down to view the full schedule for the race.

Having made its debut five years ago as the European Grand Prix, Baku has delivered some of the best races of modern-day F1, with the 2017 and '18 events still fresh in the memory of motorsport fans.

The street circuit features a long 2.0km 'straight' from Turn 16, with drivers staying full throttle until the heavy braking zone at Turn 1. This leads to a slipstream fest, and it would be interesting to see how teams take advantage of it in qualifying.

The circuit then gets narrower as it reaches the Old City, with some sections only 7.6 metres wide.

Red Bull heads to Baku with renewed confidence following Max Verstappen's dominant victory in Monaco, aided by a weekend to forget for chief rival Mercedes.

The unique demands of Baku, with its mixture of long straights and 90-degree turns, gets the engineers scratching their heads, so Mercedes cannot afford to get the set-up wrong and let Red Bull extend its lead in the championship.

However, with three victories in the last four races in the Azerbaijan capital, the German marque does have a lot of data to bank on.

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Azerbaijan

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 16:00 - 18:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 13:00 - 15:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET / 01:30 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 08:00 - 10:00 PT / 05:00 - 07:00 PT
Cars and team personnel on the grid before the race

Cars and team personnel on the grid before the race

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 21:00 - 23:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 17:30 - 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C3, C4 and C5 tyre for the Azerbaijan GP this year. This is a step softer than the last time F1 raced in Baku in 2019 and the same allocation as last month's Monaco GP.

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: How I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Previous article

Sainz: How I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

9h
2
Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

15h
3
Supercars

Erebus teases 2022 Supercars Camaro

7h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021

5
Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

Latest news
2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

25m
Sainz: How I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1

Sainz: How I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

9h
How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

9h
Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

13h
How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future
Formula 1

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future

14h
Latest videos
Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car 00:40
Formula 1
13h

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained 04:35
Formula 1
18h

Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained

Formula 1: Russell wants future decided by summer break 00:34
Formula 1
18h

Formula 1: Russell wants future decided by summer break

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku 00:43
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race 00:36
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more Catalan GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism Monza
DTM

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
18h
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

Erebus teases 2022 Supercars Camaro
Supercars Supercars

Erebus teases 2022 Supercars Camaro

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Sainz: How I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: How I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.