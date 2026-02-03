Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Adrian Newey, now leading the Aston Martin Formula 1 team into 2026 as team principal, has commented on the use of AI in how the outfit operates. This comes after the Silverstone squad showed off its impressive-looking AMR26 in the private Barcelona testing last week.

With the 2026 regulations demanding plenty from the teams with changes to aerodynamics, chassis and power unit, development through machine learning and similar techniques will be used by all teams. These techniques are especially important now due to the lack of real-world running before the season start, and will continue to be as the cars develop quickly over the first year.

In fact, Lance Stroll's first day of testing amounted to only a "handful" of laps being completed. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso banked 61 laps across the Friday. More testing will come later this month in Bahrain from 11 February.

This use of AI doesn't come in the form of ChatGPT or any other consumer chatbots. It instead comes in the shape of complex and specialist packages - something that has been used for years before anything like this was released to the consumer market.

"Machine learning has been around for a long time," Newey said in the team's Undercut interview. "It's been superseded, if you like, as a buzzword by AI – everyone knows what AI is now. In truth, the AI that most people are using day to day is mainly just internet search-based and it’s pattern recognition."

He continues, explaining the team's usage: "What we are using machine learning, or AI, for is much more specific tasks and therefore how we use that AI is incredibly tailored.

"We're typically not using anything off the internet because we are too specialised for that, but there are instances of using pattern recognition to help with relatively simple tasks and even race strategy through simulation and game theory."

He added: "There are more advanced applications... which I'd rather not talk about at the moment.

"The thing about things like compute power, data processing, artificial intelligence, is it's all advancing so rapidly. What's new now will be pretty much out of date in 12 months.

"It's obviously incredibly exciting for us, and it's up to us to work with our partners to keep up with that because the opportunities it creates are absolutely immense. It's almost as if we have to keep reopening our minds to what's available, not on a daily basis, but certainly on a six-month basis, to take the most advantage as things evolve."