Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

General
General
Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Roval has been removed from 2026 NASCAR schedule, confirms Marcus Smith

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Roval has been removed from 2026 NASCAR schedule, confirms Marcus Smith

Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release
Formula 1 Mercedes launch

Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

New Aston team principal Adrian Newey says the AI tools fans talk about aren’t what F1 teams rely on

Alex Harrington
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner of Aston Martin F1 Team

Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner of Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Adrian Newey, now leading the Aston Martin Formula 1 team into 2026 as team principal, has commented on the use of AI in how the outfit operates. This comes after the Silverstone squad showed off its impressive-looking AMR26 in the private Barcelona testing last week.

With the 2026 regulations demanding plenty from the teams with changes to aerodynamics, chassis and power unit, development through machine learning and similar techniques will be used by all teams. These techniques are especially important now due to the lack of real-world running before the season start, and will continue to be as the cars develop quickly over the first year.

In fact, Lance Stroll's first day of testing amounted to only a "handful" of laps being completed. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso banked 61 laps across the Friday. More testing will come later this month in Bahrain from 11 February.

This use of AI doesn't come in the form of ChatGPT or any other consumer chatbots. It instead comes in the shape of complex and specialist packages - something that has been used for years before anything like this was released to the consumer market. 

"Machine learning has been around for a long time," Newey said in the team's Undercut interview. "It's been superseded, if you like, as a buzzword by AI – everyone knows what AI is now. In truth, the AI that most people are using day to day is mainly just internet search-based and it’s pattern recognition."

He continues, explaining the team's usage: "What we are using machine learning, or AI, for is much more specific tasks and therefore how we use that AI is incredibly tailored.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

"We're typically not using anything off the internet because we are too specialised for that, but there are instances of using pattern recognition to help with relatively simple tasks and even race strategy through simulation and game theory."

He added: "There are more advanced applications... which I'd rather not talk about at the moment. 

"The thing about things like compute power, data processing, artificial intelligence, is it's all advancing so rapidly. What's new now will be pretty much out of date in 12 months.

"It's obviously incredibly exciting for us, and it's up to us to work with our partners to keep up with that because the opportunities it creates are absolutely immense. It's almost as if we have to keep reopening our minds to what's available, not on a daily basis, but certainly on a six-month basis, to take the most advantage as things evolve."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release
Next article James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Top Comments

More from
Alex Harrington

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Charles Leclerc ditches modern power for a £2.5million Ferrari classic

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Charles Leclerc ditches modern power for a £2.5million Ferrari classic

“He cannot be alive”: Ayao Komatsu relives the moment Romain Grosjean crashed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
“He cannot be alive”: Ayao Komatsu relives the moment Romain Grosjean crashed
More from
Adrian Newey

Aston Martin’s 2026 F1 car sparks instant obsession: "You're a wizard, Newey"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Aston Martin’s 2026 F1 car sparks instant obsession: "You're a wizard, Newey"

Why Aston Martin picked Adrian Newey as team principal for its Honda F1 era

Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Why Aston Martin picked Adrian Newey as team principal for its Honda F1 era

F1 fans torn after Aston Martin confirms Adrian Newey as team principal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
F1 fans torn after Aston Martin confirms Adrian Newey as team principal
More from
Aston Martin Racing

How Aston Martin rushed the AMR26 to Barcelona on a 50-year-old Antonov plane

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
How Aston Martin rushed the AMR26 to Barcelona on a 50-year-old Antonov plane

Carlos Alcaraz copies Fernando Alonso’s iconic celebration after Australian Open semi-final epic

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Alcaraz copies Fernando Alonso’s iconic celebration after Australian Open semi-final epic

Martin Brundle suggests Aston Martin’s F1 car may face challenges despite early hype

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Martin Brundle suggests Aston Martin’s F1 car may face challenges despite early hype

Latest news

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

General
Misc General
Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test