Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links Next / Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023 as contract extended
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Alonso feeling "cautious" over F1 start at Spa after Canada erorrs

Fernando Alonso says he has “cautious feelings” starting third on the Formula 1 grid at Spa after mistakes in Canada saw Alpine squander a front row start.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Alonso feeling "cautious" over F1 start at Spa after Canada erorrs

Alonso finished sixth in Saturday’s qualifying session for the Belgian Grand Prix, but moves up three places on the grid thanks to penalties for Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, leaving only Carlos Sanz and Sergio Perez ahead for the start.

It is not the first time this season Alonso has started so far up the order, after a stunning display in the wet qualifying in Canada gave him P2 on the grid - only to drop back in the race and finish ninth.

“I have still some cautious feelings, because in Canada, we were on the first row of the grid and we did a lot of things wrong there,” Alonso said after qualifying at Spa.

“We didn’t take any safety car, we were very long with the first set of tyres, we had battery problems. The races are on Sunday, not on Saturday. I want to have a clean race tomorrow.”

Alonso has finished no higher than fifth this season, but was not getting ahead of himself despite his advanced grid position, anticipating the quicker cars would recover and ultimately drop Alpine back to its regular upper-midfield position.

“We have strong competitors starting behind, the two Mercedes, they are very strong on race pace normally, and also [Max] Verstappen eventually will come into the podium positions as well,” said Alonso.

“So I think realistically, top five or top six should be our normal position at the end of the race. But let’s see where we are tomorrow.”

 

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Cars starting off the front row of the grid at Spa typically enjoy an advantage on the opening lap thanks to the tow afforded by the long run from La Source to the end of the Kemmel Straight.

Asked about his chances on the opening lap, Alonso said: “Maybe Checo and Carlos touch in Turn 1, and I have a free way in front of me! That will be what I visualise tonight.”

Alpine team-mate Ocon put in his best qualifying performance of the season by finishing fifth in Q3, but he will start the race 17th after a power unit penalty.

Ocon admitted he felt “really disappointed” to be dropping back as he “knew we were going to be fast” at Spa, but was still hopeful of recovering to score some points.

“We have a car that is fast enough to be able to do so,” said Ocon, who will line up directly behind Verstappen and Leclerc.

“There's many cars around me that are going to be fighting through the field. I can be there looking at them looking at what they are doing, and follow them to come through."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links
Previous article

Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links
Next article

Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023 as contract extended

Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023 as contract extended
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake Belgian GP
Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari Belgian GP
Formula 1

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

Red Bull thinks ride height compromises all teams were forced to make because of Eau Rouge were behind Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate

A virtual meeting of the Contract Recognition Board on Monday is set to decide the Formula 1 future of Oscar Piastri.

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Mattia Binotto has downplayed suggestions Ferrari's Formula 1 struggles at Spa were simply track specific after its resounding defeat to Red Bull in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
14 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
16 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.