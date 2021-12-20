Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski
Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski thinks it essential his team doesn’t let speculation about potential management changes distract it from the golden opportunity it has with Formula 1’s new rules.
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams
Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.
Can America's top talents still reach F1?
Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour
With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout
Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale
OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself
The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.