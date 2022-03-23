Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 teams have stripped back liveries in bid to save weight Next / F1 plans talks with Netflix and drivers over DTS’s fake drama
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Why Australian GP can't have record F1 race day crowd

Pandemic-related labour shortages will prevent the Australian Grand Prix from targeting a record race day crowd next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Why Australian GP can't have record F1 race day crowd

Ticket sales have been red hot for the first full Australian Grand Prix since 2019 with both Saturday and Sunday now fully sold out, right down to general admission tickets.

Thursday and Friday have also been filling fast as punters look to welcome Formula 1 back to Melbourne and see a revised Albert Park circuit for the first time.

But despite the rush on tickets, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation says a record race day crowd won't be happening.

While an aggregate record across the four days is feasible, the race day benchmark of 154,000 for the first Melbourne race in 1996 won't be achievable.

That's because of a capacity limit of around 130,000 that's been self-enforced by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to ensure the quality of the event isn't compromised by labour shortages being felt around the country.

“We expect that we’re going to have one of the biggest aggregate crowds in the history of the event,” said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.

“We won’t surpass the opening round numbers in 1996 of 154,000, but we expect to have about the second or third highest attendance on a Sunday, possibly the highest attendance on a Saturday and a Friday.

“Maybe that also moves into Thursday as well as we move closer to the event.”

Westacott added that the labour shortages were clear to see in the recruitment of event staff, which would normally already be complete, but this year will continue until the eve of the AGP.

“One of the things, in recent discussions with our three hospitality providers, is that we’re okay at the moment [in terms of staff numbers],” Westacott explained.

“But as the numbers are going up, normally we’d have the recruitment of the workforce completed by now – 16 to 20 days out.

“What we’re finding now is the recruitment is going all the way up to the event.

“Hence the reason why we’re capping the attendances at 125-130,000 level, [so] the experiences we’ve got are going to be first class.

“We want to make sure the service deliveries are to the world class standards expected of Formula 1 and expected by every Melburnian.”

Labour shortages have been an issue at sporting events throughout the pandemic, and were thrust back into the spotlight during last weekend's opening round of the Australian Football League season.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was particularly hard hit with fans left standing in huge queues for food and drink during games at the famous venue.

Victoria's Minister for Sport, Tourism and Major Events Martin Pakula said he was confident the AGP could avoid the MCG situation, but still urged any interested workers to contact the AGPC.

“What we’ve learned is that there are labour shortages all over the economy, and we’re doing whatever we can to try and ensure that we have enough staff," he said.

"But the fact is that lack of international students, lack of skilled visa holders, it is making labour shortages across the economy something that we have to contend with.

“What I’d say to people who might be looking for some additional hours, you won’t get a more exciting place to work than down here at [Albert Park] over that week.

“Labour shortages are a real issue. We wouldn’t expect anything like what happened at the footy. But there’s no doubt that it is tight.”

The 2022 Australian Grand Prix will take place from April 7-10.

Read Also:
shares
comments
F1 teams have stripped back liveries in bid to save weight
Previous article

F1 teams have stripped back liveries in bid to save weight
Next article

F1 plans talks with Netflix and drivers over DTS’s fake drama

F1 plans talks with Netflix and drivers over DTS’s fake drama
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race Bathurst
Video Inside
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.