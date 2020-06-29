Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Tickets
shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:
Jun 29, 2020, 7:00 AM

The 2020 Formula 1 world championship will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 3-5, having been delayed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s all you need to know about the season opener.

F1’s 70th anniversary season was originally due to begin at the Australian Grand Prix in March, but the race had to be cancelled prior to first practice after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then the entire calendar has been reshuffled, while a number of high-profile events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and the returning Dutch GP at Zandvoort being called off entirely.

As per the latest calendar, the championship will kick off with two races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in consecutive weeks, followed by six more rounds in Europe – including another double-header at Silverstone in the UK. More races, including those outside Europe, will be announced in due course. 

Read Also:

This weekend’s Austrian GP will be the first championship race to take place since the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking the end of a seventh-month long break.

The race will take place behind closed doors, with no fans allowed access at the track. There is also a restriction on the number of members each team can bring to a grand prix, and those present at the track must follow social distancing and other guidelines issued by the FIA.

Several procedural changes have also been made, with the traditional podium ceremony and the drivers' parade being dropped altogether. 

However, there are no changes to the long-running weekend schedule. As usual, two 90-minute practice sessions will be held on Friday, followed by another 60 minutes of running on Saturday morning. A three part-qualifying session will take place later on Saturday, followed by the race itself – run to the same length of roughly 305km – on Sunday afternoon.

F1 had considered running reverse grid qualifying races to determine the starting order for the main event, but the proposal was shot down by Mercedes because it didn’t want the sport to introduce “gimmicks” to spice up the racing.

As with previous seasons, F1 will be broadcast via a wide variety of Pay TV and free-to-air channels all around the globe. Find the TV listings below. Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday  

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday

  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first eight rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy

The new protocols that will change the face of F1

Next article
Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Previous article

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

trending Today

Glock: DTM needs to learn from Supercars
Supercars / Supercars

Glock: DTM needs to learn from Supercars

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Drivers relish Supercars data ban
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Drivers relish Supercars data ban

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo
General / General

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme
Formula Regional European Championship / Formula Regional European Championship
1h

Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Latest news

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP Tickets
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

2
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

1h
3
Supercars

Drivers relish Supercars data ban

3h
4
General

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

5
Ferrari

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Latest news

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.