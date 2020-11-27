Formula 1
2020 F1 Bahrain GP Friday practice results

2020 F1 Bahrain GP Friday practice results

2020 F1 Bahrain GP Friday practice results
By:

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time on the opening day of Bahrain Grand Prix practice at Sakhir for Mercedes on Friday, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen best of the rest.

In the first practice session, Hamilton set the pace as drivers also got their first chance to sample Pirelli’s 2021 tyres. Mercedes' recently re-crowned world champion was almost half a second faster than teammate Bottas, both setting their best times on Pirelli’s 2020 medium tyres.

Fresh from his podium finish in Turkey, Sergio Perez was third quickest for Racing Point but was almost a second slower than Hamilton managed – and ran the faster soft tyres. Another star of Turkey, Carlos Sainz, was next up for McLaren, just 0.018s slower than Perez.

Italian GP winner Pierre Gasly enjoyed a strong session in fifth place, ahead of the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Alex Albon.

In FP2, there was a major incident when Albon crashed heavily at the final corner, tearing two wheels from his Red Bull after over-correcting a big slide at the final corner on his soft-tyre run, which red-flagged the session. A second red flag was required for a stray dog, which ran on to the track but quickly exited the venue through a gap in the fence.

Verstappen set his fastest time of 1m29.318s on the medium tyre, but this was beaten by Hamilton’s 1m28.971s – 0.347s quicker – on the softs. Bottas was 0.018s slower than Verstappen on softs.

Perez was 0.432 off the pace in fourth, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo fifth, almost half a second away from the fastest time, with Gasly in sixth.

Last year’s pole-winner, Charles Leclerc, again showed how far from the pace Ferrari has fallen and could only manage the 14th fastest time, 1.4s off the pace.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 40 1'29.033 218.831
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 41 1'29.482 0.449 0.449 217.733
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 31 1'30.000 0.967 0.518 216.480
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 31 1'30.018 0.985 0.018 216.436
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 34 1'30.049 1.016 0.031 216.362
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 18 1'30.294 1.261 0.245 215.775
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 34 1'30.302 1.269 0.008 215.756
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 28 1'30.384 1.351 0.082 215.560
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 30 1'30.426 1.393 0.042 215.460
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 30 1'30.508 1.475 0.082 215.264
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 29 1'30.589 1.556 0.081 215.072
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'30.628 1.595 0.039 214.979
13 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 1'30.732 1.699 0.104 214.733
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 28 1'30.832 1.799 0.100 214.497
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 29 1'30.854 1.821 0.022 214.445
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27 1'30.896 1.863 0.042 214.346
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 37 1'31.020 1.987 0.124 214.054
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 27 1'31.392 2.359 0.372 213.182
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 29 1'32.472 3.439 1.080 210.692
20 Israel Roy Nissany
Williams Mercedes 27 1'32.801 3.768 0.329 209.946
