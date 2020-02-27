Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Testing report

Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin

shares
comments
Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 12:07 PM

Sebastian Vettel headed an oft-interrupted second morning of the second Formula 1 2020 pre-season test, setting a 1m16.841s benchmark following a Turn 5 excursion which prompted a red flag.

Clocking in a 1m17.093s lap with 45 minutes to spare, Vettel put himself on top of the timesheets before almost immediately running wide on the exit of Turn 5, spinning and pouring gravel all over the circuit.

After the short hiatus in running, Vettel returned to the circuit – and with 15 minutes remaining bolted on the C5 tyres to further cement his advantage over Lance Stroll.

Vettel's spin prompted the third red flag of the session, which was particularly stop-start in nature to nix any teams' hopes of chaining together a host of long runs.

The first red flag was prompted by Antonio Giovinazzi, who ended his morning mileage early after a spin at Turn 4, during which he hit the wall with his rear wing.

Although Giovinazzi recovered and was able to return to the circuit, he shed numerous pieces of debris on his retreat to the pits – which required the session stoppage to clear.

Max Verstappen brought out the second having beached his Red Bull at Turn 5 with just over an hour remaining on the clock, while Vettel added the third.

Verstappen managed to re-appear for the final 30 minutes of running, with seemingly benign damage to his RB16.

Overnight rain left the Barcelona circuit in a particularly damp state at the beginning of the day, although there was a smattering of action on the intermediate tyre in the opening hour.

Once the circuit had dried sufficiently, the cars began to take to the circuit to conduct aero tests, with a number of teams trialling new parts in the morning's running.

Racing Point driver Stroll ended the first part of the day in second, having spent a large portion of the session with a monopoly on top spot – but his flurry of fast times was overcome by Vettel.

Nicholas Latifi, who suffered from engine woes on Wednesday morning, enjoyed a much better day and came within half a second of Vettel, slotting in behind compatriot Stroll.

Fourth was occupied by Lando Norris, who kept clear of Verstappen by just over a tenth, while Valtteri Bottas claimed the sixth-best lap having headed the timing boards early on.

Bottas went off in the same place as Vettel earlier in the day, but avoided making enough of a mess to pause the session.

The Finnish driver was eclipsed by Vettel in the lap count stakes, managing 47 laps to the four-time champion's 49.

Esteban Ocon beat Kevin Magnussen to seventh overall, while Giovinazzi was unable to return to the circuit after his early incident.

Pierre Gasly completed the top 10, only setting a lap in the 1m22s having presumably opted to work on his AlphaTauri's race pace.

Pos Driver Car Time Gap Laps
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1m16.841s   49
2 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1m17.118s +0.277 30
3 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1m17.313s +0.472 43
4 Lando Norris McLaren 1m17.573s +0.732 43
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m17.738s +0.897 31
6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1m17.985s +1.144 47
7 Esteban Ocon Renault 1m18.013s +1.172 37
8 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1m18.225s +1.384 31
9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1m19.670s +2.829 16
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1m22.566s +5.725 35
Next article
Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Previous article

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
14 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 27 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
FP2
Thu 27 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
FP3
Thu 27 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
QU
Thu 27 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
Race
Thu 27 Feb
Sun 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Supercars

What Holden's demise really means for Supercars

3
Formula 1

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

3h
4
Formula 1

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

2h
5
Formula 1

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

1h

Latest videos

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Latest news

Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin
F1

Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
F1

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019
F1

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"
F1

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking
F1

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.