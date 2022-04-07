Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top" Next / The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Bottas: Four DRS zones could mean "tactically interesting" Australian GP

Valtteri Bottas believes having four DRS zones could make for a ‘tactically interesting’ Australian Grand Prix as Formula 1 returns to the reprofiled Albert Park circuit.

Luke Smith
By:
Bottas: Four DRS zones could mean "tactically interesting" Australian GP

Two years after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the race weekend just hours before practice was due to begin, the F1 paddock has returned to Melbourne for the third round of the 2022 season.

The layout of the Albert Park track has been tweaked in a bid to improve overtaking opportunities and create a better spectacle after criticism from drivers about the lack of action in previous races.

But the FIA has also opted to put four DRS zones in place for this weekend, marking a first in F1. While there are still only two detection points, the DRS zones will run on the main straight, from Turn 2 to Turn 3, through the kink between Turns 8 and 9, and from Turn 10 to Turn 11.

DRS proved key in the fight for victory in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with the latter featuring a cat-and-mouse battle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen as they tried to deliberately avoid being ahead at a detection point.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the decision to have four DRS zones in Melbourne, Bottas felt there would be a degree of gamesmanship from drivers to ensure they kept an advantage.

"I think it's going to make the race tactically quite interesting," Bottas said.

"When you're fighting with other drivers, you need to make sure that you will have the upper-hand when it really comes to the overtake itself, and especially if it's a battle towards the end of the race, you need to time things right.

"It just makes it different in a way, and there will be opportunities to overtake. So I'm fine with four zones, it's fine."

Track overview

Track overview

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Bottas's Alfa Romeo teammate Zhou Guanyu said he thought there would be "a lot of things to play around with", particularly out of the fast left-right complex at Turns 9 and 10 before the run to Turn 11.

"Managing your battery is also a key, you don't want to overuse that, end up attacking and not making the move stick," Zhou said.

"But I think with the new layout, especially with high-speed, it's not helping, but with our new car generation, it's easier to follow. That makes the racing maybe more tight or compact. But on the other hand, DRS is definitely helping a lot."

Read Also:

Although the new generation of cars in 2022 has made it easier for drivers to follow each other on track, many have already talked up the importance of DRS to ensure overtaking is still possible.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen felt it was important to get a "balance" when using DRS, and that it would take time to work out just how well the new cars were working to facilitate more overtaking.

"They need to kind of collect some data on how overtaking is on different tracks with these new cars," Magnussen said.

"Then they can do some adjustments for the following season. shortening or lengthening the DRS zones or removing some zones or whatever. I think that too easy overtaking is also bad. It's a balance."

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top"
Previous article

Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top"
Next article

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.