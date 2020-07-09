Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas brake failures caused by insufficient cooling - Grosjean

shares
comments
Haas brake failures caused by insufficient cooling - Grosjean
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 2:05 PM

Romain Grosjean says the brake problem that took both Haas cars out of Formula 1's 2020 Austrian Grand Prix was a new issue caused by insufficient brake cooling.

Kevin Magnussen retired from last weekend's race with a dramatic brake failure just before half distance, while Grosjean was later forced out by the same problem.

This followed Grosjean losing much of the first practice for the 2020 season with a brake failure – with the team also appearing to have brake difficulties during winter testing – and significant issues regarding car handling during the previous campaign.

Read Also:

When asked about if the issue echoed Haas's past car struggles ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix at the same Red Bull Ring venue as last weekend's event, Grosjean outlined the situation and explained the team has "one more emergency step" to try regarding a fix.

"It's very different from what we encountered in the past - [last weekend] with brake temperature issues," he said.

"Yes, it was temperature-related, and obviously our cooling hasn't been efficient enough – especially into traffic.

"So, yes we are looking at different options to get the brakes under control – it's never great starting a race knowing that you need to lift and coast to save the brakes by lap two.

"So, yeah – I think the boys have been looking at as many options as they could [for a fix this weekend].

"We have one more emergency step, I believe, in the pocket. But I guess tomorrow morning and afternoon [in practice] will be focused a lot on getting those temps under control."

Magnussen explained that Haas had had no prior warning of the race-specific brake problem during the initial running last weekend.

"In the race obviously I was getting told to do a lot more lift-and-coast than we had planned for and so I kind of knew there was some kind of problem," he said.

"So yeah, I had a little bit of a warning in the race, but not before that."

Grosjean also said he was "not too concerned" about the brake issue causing potential problems for Haas's drivers when it comes to trusting the VF-20's behaviour.

"[Confidence starts] with the first lap in free practice one – where we had a brake failure [last weekend]," he explained.

"So, seven-eight months out of racing it was a bit of a non-good start.

"But the boys have been working as hard as they can and I've got confidence that at least for qualy and short runs it will be absolutely under control – long runs we need to look at every option that we have.

"If you know that the first lap everything is under control, and it's all braking as it should, then you can just build from there."

Related video

Next article
The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams

Previous article

The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams

Next article

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?

Trending Today

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
55m

The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Latest news

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?

Haas brake failures caused by insufficient cooling - Grosjean
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Haas brake failures caused by insufficient cooling - Grosjean

The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
55m

The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2
MotoGP

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar

3
Esports

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?

2h
4
Formula 1

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

1h
5
Formula 1

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault

Latest videos

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Latest news

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?
Formula 1

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?

Haas brake failures caused by insufficient cooling - Grosjean
Formula 1

Haas brake failures caused by insufficient cooling - Grosjean

The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams
Formula 1

The measures that could save F1’s struggling grandee teams

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing
Formula 1

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.