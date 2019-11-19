Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari: Timing of Vettel/Leclerc Brazil clash "lucky"

shares
comments
Ferrari: Timing of Vettel/Leclerc Brazil clash "lucky"
By:
Nov 19, 2019, 12:51 PM

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says the Formula 1 team is “lucky” Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have collided this season so they can clarify what is needed for 2020.

Binotto believes his drivers have a good relationship but there have been tense moments in Vettel’s and Leclerc’s first season as teammates, although this had not resulted in an on-track clash until last Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers crashed out towards the end of the race after Leclerc overtook Vettel and they collided when the four-time world champion attempted to get back ahead on the run down to Turn 4.

At the start of 2019 Binotto said managing Vettel and rising star Leclerc was a “luxury”, and in Brazil he said he still believes that is the case.

“I'm still convinced it's a luxury because they are both good drivers,” he said. “Very good drivers.

“They both certainly represent a boost or a benchmark for each other. We have seen them improve during the season. Seb in the second half, certainly, has been very fast.

“So I think overall, it is still a luxury. What happened, I would say it is even lucky it happened this season because at least there will be opportunities to clarify with them, in the view of next year, what we need not to happen.

“So I'm happy to take the opportunity of what happened, at least to clarify with them for the future.”

Read Also:

Ferrari’s double DNF in Brazil makes no difference to its championship prospects because it had already secured second in the constructors’ contest and has been comfortably beaten by Mercedes.

However, it needs to ensure the relationship between Vettel and Leclerc does not undermine its challenge next season, and any consequence from the collision will need to be administered internally as the Brazilian GP stewards determined neither driver was predominantly to blame.

That was despite footage from the camera providing a reverse view from Turn 4 clearly showed Vettel moved left, towards Leclerc, after drawing alongside.

But Binotto said it was “not a matter of managing” Vettel, who also defied a team order in Russia to let Leclerc past.

“It's a matter of recognising eventually what has been the actions and the mistakes,” said Binotto.

“And I think that whether you are a driver, you're an engineer, whatever you're doing, recognising mistakes is important, because that can only make you better.

“So I think what would be important with both drivers is to understand what happened, making sure that at least – not in the heat [of the moment], but when we have time all together in Maranello – to understand what happened, what has been the mistake.

“It's not for me to blame them. It's for them to recognise it.”

Next article
Sainz: Brazilian GP charge "definitely" my best-ever race

Previous article

Sainz: Brazilian GP charge "definitely" my best-ever race

Next article

Bottas faced with threat of grid drop for Abu Dhabi

Bottas faced with threat of grid drop for Abu Dhabi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

4
Formula 1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

5
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
F1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.