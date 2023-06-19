Canadian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Verstappen: "Incredible" to match Senna's tally of 41 F1 victories
Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP
Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties
Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute
Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Latest news
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”
Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada
The science behind battery development and use in F1
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
