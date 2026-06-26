Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

MotoGP Dutch GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2 in red-flagged practice

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2 in red-flagged practice

Lance Stroll explains "for the mechanics and Lawrence" radio message

Formula 1
Lance Stroll explains "for the mechanics and Lawrence" radio message

Lewis Hamilton reacts after Neymar echoes Ferrari win message

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton reacts after Neymar echoes Ferrari win message

Alex Brundle explains why Austrian GP altitude could worsen Mercedes power unit concerns

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Brundle explains why Austrian GP altitude could worsen Mercedes power unit concerns

The staggering statistic behind Isack Hadjar's and Red Bull's poor 2026 F1 starts

Formula 1
Austrian GP
The staggering statistic behind Isack Hadjar's and Red Bull's poor 2026 F1 starts

F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 as Lando Norris faces reliability woes in FP1

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 as Lando Norris faces reliability woes in FP1

Juan Pablo Montoya warns of team-mate clashes at F1 Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya warns of team-mate clashes at F1 Austrian GP

What riders could, and couldn’t, say after MotoGP’s first 850cc test

MotoGP
Brno 2027 Tyre Test
What riders could, and couldn’t, say after MotoGP’s first 850cc test
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 as Lando Norris faces reliability woes in FP1

Mercedes came out swinging in first free practice at the Austrian GP as Antonelli pipped George Russell, while Norris hit more reliability trouble in the McLaren

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped first practice at Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix, having a slight edge on team-mate George Russell at a toasty Red Bull Ring.

Russell led the opening running in Spielberg on mediums with a 1m10.407s and then 1m09.898s, ahead of team-mate Antonelli. The Italian teenager took over command with a 1m08.448s lap, but a better comparison came at the halfway point when both Mercedes men donned Pirelli's softs. Antonelli set a 1m07.796s lap, 0.119s ahead of his team-mate, which would remain untouched until the end of the sweltering hot session in Styria.

Russell's best effort got him to within 0.040s of Antonelli, as the Mercedes pair had a gap of almost one second to Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad at that stage, which was the result of other teams dialling in their upgrades or hitting reliability issues.

A hydraulic leak kept reigning world champion Lando Norris out of his McLaren MCL40 until the final 15 minutes of the session, the latest reliability gremlin to hit the Briton. Oscar Piastri did make it out earlier, initially struggling with his brakes before setting a 1m.07914s lap to go third, just 0.117s behind Antonelli's chart topping effort.

Max Verstappen's session was delayed by suspected clutch issues. Verstappen joined the action after 20-odd minutes on soft tyres, but said he was struggling with a lack of grip and feel in the heavily revised Red Bull RB22, which features a new floor, sidepod and various other upgrades. Eventually, the four-time world champion improved to go fourth, 0.281s behind Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton ended the session fifth for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton ended the session fifth for Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Barcelona winner Lewis Hamilton gradually chipped away at his personal bests to take fifth in the Ferrari, which featured an upgraded V6 engine, shipping six tenths to the Mercedes cars. That ended up bumping Lindblad to sixth, ahead of Norris who took seventh on the medium tyre without trying the faster softs in anger, and Franco Colapinto in the Alpine.

On a non-sprint weekend held on a traditional road course, the Austrian Grand Prix was an ideal opportunity for teams to use up one of their four mandatory rookie FP1 sessions. Aboard Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, Dino Beganovic was the fastest rookie runner in ninth, with Haas regular Oliver Bearman rounding out the top 10.

Ayumu Iwasa was 15th in Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls machine. Paul Aron also took part, the Estonian deputising for Gabriel Bortoleto in the Audi and claiming 17th. Luke Browning deputised for Carlos Sainz at Williams and was 18th-fastest, with Ryo Hirakawa 19th in Esteban Ocon's Haas and Jak Crawford 20th as he replaced Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

The second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar was only 12th after suffering engine issues early on and once he did make it out, the Frenchman struggled with severe balance issues that left him off the pace.

The session almost took place without noteworthy incidents, until Sergio Perez ground to a halt at Turn 3 in the Cadillac. With just a minute to go, Perez's stoppage effectively ended the first of three practice sessions.

F1 Austrian GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 29

1'07.796

S 229.712
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.040

1'07.836

0.040 S 229.577
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.117

1'07.913

0.077 S 229.316
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.281

1'08.077

0.164 S 228.764
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.665

1'08.461

0.384 S 227.481
6 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 18

+0.930

1'08.726

0.265 S 226.604
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 9

+1.077

1'08.873

0.147 M 226.120
8 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 27

+1.166

1'08.962

0.089 S 225.828
9
D. Beganovic Ferrari
38 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+1.258

1'09.054

0.092 S 225.527
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.275

1'09.071

0.017 S 225.472
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 30

+1.369

1'09.165

0.094 S 225.165
12 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 11

+1.685

1'09.481

0.316 S 224.141
13 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 21

+1.725

1'09.521

0.040 S 224.012
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 28

+1.750

1'09.546

0.025 S 223.932
15 Japan A. Iwasa Racing Bulls 90 RB Red Bull 19

+1.841

1'09.637

0.091 S 223.639
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31

+1.848

1'09.644

0.007 S 223.617
17
P. Aron Audi
97 Audi Audi 20

+1.850

1'09.646

0.002 S 223.610
18
L. Browning Williams
46 Williams Mercedes 29

+2.183

1'09.979

0.333 S 222.546
19 Japan R. Hirakawa Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 23

+2.697

1'10.493

0.514 S 220.924
20 United States J. Crawford Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Honda 22

+3.406

1'11.202

0.709 S 218.724
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 14

+3.487

1'11.283

0.081 H 218.475
22 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 21

+3.537

1'11.333

0.050 S 218.322
View full results
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Juan Pablo Montoya warns of team-mate clashes at F1 Austrian GP
Next article The staggering statistic behind Isack Hadjar's and Red Bull's poor 2026 F1 starts

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

The staggering statistic behind Isack Hadjar's and Red Bull's poor 2026 F1 starts

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The staggering statistic behind Isack Hadjar's and Red Bull's poor 2026 F1 starts

How worried F1 rivals really are about Ferrari's progress and engine upgrade

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
How worried F1 rivals really are about Ferrari's progress and engine upgrade

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Latest news

MotoGP Dutch GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2 in red-flagged practice

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2 in red-flagged practice

Lance Stroll explains "for the mechanics and Lawrence" radio message

Formula 1
Lance Stroll explains "for the mechanics and Lawrence" radio message

Lewis Hamilton reacts after Neymar echoes Ferrari win message

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton reacts after Neymar echoes Ferrari win message

Alex Brundle explains why Austrian GP altitude could worsen Mercedes power unit concerns

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Brundle explains why Austrian GP altitude could worsen Mercedes power unit concerns

Feature

Discover prime content

Ferrari says winning Barcelona GP means less in F1 2026 – is that true?

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Ronald Vording
Ferrari says winning Barcelona GP means less in F1 2026 – is that true?

Explaining the push and pull factors of Formula 1 suspension

Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
Explaining the push and pull factors of Formula 1 suspension

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls
View more