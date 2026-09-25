F1 Azerbaijan GP: George Russell takes dominant pole as Kimi Antonelli crashes out

Mercedes driver George Russell has beaten Charles Leclerc to take a dominant pole at F1's Azerbaijan GP, while team-mate and title favourite Kimi Antonelli crashed out of Q1.

At the 6km Baku City Circuit, Antonelli tagged the barriers on the inside of the Turn 1 left-hander during Q1, unable to limp back home in his Mercedes W17 with terminal front-left suspension damage. Antonelli had already set a time quick enough to advance to Q2, but was out of the session and is set to start 16th at best.

Team-mate Russell, who had already proven his rapid pace through Thursday's practice sessions, capitalised fully to take a dominant pole ahead of Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri, the Briton's fifth pole of the campaign.

McLaren sprung an early surprise in Q3 when Piastri and Lando Norris jumped early pacesetter Russell to top the first barrage of qualifying runs. Off the back of a messy brace of practices, the papaya squad had yet to string together optimal qualifying laps, with Norris even suspecting something was wrong in his car in Q1.

But Piastri's 1m43.571s lap proved an achievable target for Russell to beat, with the Briton going half a second faster on his second run to set a rapid 1m43.037s, which none of his competitors could find an answer for.

On the final run, Russell took yet another five-tenth chunk out of his own benchmark to set a dominant 1m42.526s pole lap.

Ferrari employed a different run plan by delaying its first run, which yielded Leclerc provisional second, and the Monegasque found another tenth that secured that position on the grid ahead of Piastri, albeit a sobering eight tenths behind Russell.

Isack Hadjar celebrated his return from injury with fourth on the grid, while Norris slipped up on his final attempt and settled for fifth ahead of Hamilton. Pierre Gasly secured seventh for Alpine as Max Verstappen could only manage eighth following a suspected energy deployment issue, and lost further time under a yellow flag caused by Norris.

Carlos Sainz made full use of Williams' upgraded FW48 to claim ninth, as Franco Colapinto qualified tenths following an erratic Q3 session.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Russell topped Q2 with a late 1m43.462s effort, two tenths ahead of Verstappen as it promised to set up a tight pole shoot-out.

The battle for the final Q3 spots was as close as it has been all season with Williams now in the hunt, and Sainz capitalised to go ninth and claim a rare Q3 berth. The dramatic rate of track evolution meant drivers were fueled up for multiple laps to try and peak on their final run In the dying seconds Alpine's Colapinto snatched 10th away from Haas driver Oliver Bearman, joining his team-mate Gasly in the next segment.

Racing Bulls was the biggest victim in Q2 with Liam Lawson out in 12th, followed by the second Williams of Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon in the remaining Haas. Arvid Lindblad could only muster 15th to continue what has been a messy weekend so far for the Briton, off the back of an FP2 crash which team principal Alan Permane ascribed to "rookie enthusiasm".

Russell also led the way in Q1 after Antonelli disappeared, demoting Verstappen at the end of the session with a 1m43.615s lap. In the background, Williams comfortably made it through with both of its upgraded cars.

On a high-speed track exposing its power unit deficit, Audi paid the price of Williams' progress as Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg were both eliminated in 17th and 18th. The four cars from Cadillac and Aston Martin were also punched out, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll already facing a back-of-the-grid penalty for Honda power unit changes.

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday