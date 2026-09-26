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F1 Azerbaijan GP: George Russell holds off late Max Verstappen charge for victory

George Russell takes his third win of the 2026 Formula 1 season at an incident-ridden Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

 

Mercedes driver George Russell has taken a dominant pole-to-flag victory at F1's Azerbaijan GP, overcoming two safety cars to beat Max Verstappen and clinch his third grand prix win of 2026.

Russell took pole by a massive eight tenths on Friday and confirmed Mercedes' dominance in race trim. The Briton led either side of a pair of mid-race safety cars to snare his first win since June's Austrian Grand Prix while team-mate Kimi Antonelli recovered to fifth from 16th.

At the start, Russell made a good getaway to defend his lead on the short burst towards Turn 1, with Piastri picking off second-starting Charles Leclerc.

Russell started on medium tyres with his nearest rivals on softs, but tyre degradation wasn't much of a factor on the low-impact street circuit, reducing race strategy to a simple one-stopper at the most opportune moment.

The Briton quickly broke free of the pack while Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris, who had passed Isack Hadjar four fourth, immediately came under pressure from the two Red Bulls. Hadjar and Max Verstappen appeared stronger on the straights than the Mercedes-powered papaya cars, who also struggled for traction out of Turn 16, the corner leading onto Baku's massive 2km straight.

After Verstappen cleared Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton, both he and Hadjar made their way past Norris and put pressure on second-placed Piastri, with Hadjar waving his team-mate by. But as Verstappen started to go through a graining phase on his medium tyres, his challenge on Piastri stalled, making soft-tyre runner Hadjar impatient about having a go at the McLaren driver instead.

Mid-race safety car plunges race into chaos

Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

 Just as Hadjar was given the green light to start challenging Verstappen, the race was interrupted by a safety car on lap 30 of 51 for a crash by Alex Albon. While holding off Esteban Ocon for a distant 13th place, the Williams driver locked up his tyres into Turn 5 and pierced the TecPro barriers on exit, escaping without harm.

With every frontrunner yet to make their one and only pitstop, the stoppage led to a flurry of activity in the pits, with Russell retaining his lead from Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Leclerc and Hamilton, while Norris dropped to ninth behind Gasly and Antonelli after going deep into Turn 1.

That error would go on to haunt Norris as all hell broke loose on the Lap 36 restart. While Verstappen picked off Piastri for second, Franco Colapinto locked up his tyres and speared into Alpine team-mate Gasly, taking Norris out with them as Antonelli narrowly escaped the carnage. In the background there was more intra-team contact as Arvid Lindblad punted Liam Lawson into a spin, with the Turn 1 melee breeding another safety car.

The entire top 10 held station on a much more timid second restart on lap 39, with Russell leading from Verstappen, Piastri, Hadjar and Leclerc. But on the following tour there was more Baku drama for Piastri as he went deep into Turn 1 while defending against Hadjar, throwing away a potential podium.

Amid all the chaos, the double neutralisation turned what should have been a seaside cruise for Russell into a nail-biting finish, defending against an aggressive four-time world champion in Verstappen.

But Russell held on in a drag race to the finish to hold off Verstappen, with Hadjar joining the pair on the podium on his return from injury. Leclerc finished fourth ahead of Antonelli.

As Antonelli predicted before the race, repeating his spectacular Monza comeback win was going to be tough on the streets of Baku. The championship leader had made his way up to eighth by the time the race was yellow-flagged, and then benefitted from the Turn 1 chaos to overtake Hamilton for fifth.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lindblad crossed the line in seventh, pending any investigation into his contact with Lawson. Haas duo Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman finished eighth and ninth, with Carlos Sainz limping into a points finish in a heavily upgraded Williams car.

Both Aston Martin cars again failed to make the finish after the team's latest horror weekend, while Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas ended the race in the wall on the final lap.

Courtesy of his third win of the campaign and first since Austria, Russell claws back 15 points on Antonelli in the championship, now trailing his team-mate by 66 points going into next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix hosted by Malaysia.

F1 Azerbaijan GP Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 51

-

2 25 Mercedes Mercedes
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 51

+0.196

0.196

0.196 2 18 Red Bull Red Bull
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 51

+10.704

10.704

10.508 2 15 Red Bull Red Bull
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 51

+14.136

14.136

3.432 2 12 Ferrari Ferrari
5
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 51

+14.512

14.512

0.376 2 10 Mercedes Mercedes
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 51

+22.382

22.382

7.870 2 8 Ferrari Ferrari
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 51

+31.159

31.159

8.777 2 6 RB Red Bull
8 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 51

+31.189

31.189

0.030 2 4 Haas Ferrari
9 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 51

+31.929

31.929

0.740 2 2 Haas Ferrari
10 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 51

+32.416

32.416

0.487 3 1 Williams Mercedes
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 51

+33.231

33.231

0.815 2 Audi Audi
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 51

+34.013

34.013

0.782 2 RB Red Bull
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 51

+34.230

34.230

0.217 2 Audi Audi
14 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 51

+36.401

36.401

2.171 2 McLaren Mercedes
15 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 51

+41.400

41.400

4.999 2 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 49

2 Laps

2 Accident Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 36

15 Laps

2 Collision Alpine Mercedes
dnf France P. Gasly Alpine 10 35

16 Laps

1 Collision Alpine Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 35

16 Laps

1 Collision McLaren Mercedes
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 29

22 Laps

Accident Williams Mercedes
dnf Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 20

31 Laps

1 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 7

44 Laps

Retirement Aston Martin Honda
View full results

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer, Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin Sporting Director

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Traditional dancers

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Oliver Bearman, Haas, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Esteban Ocon, Haas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Red Bull Racing pit stop

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Aston Martin F1 car

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
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