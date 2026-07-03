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Practice report
Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton leads Kimi Antonelli in sole Silverstone practice

The seven-time world champion went fastest late on at Silverstone, beating the championship leader by two tenths ahead of sprint qualifying

Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton made a brilliant start to his British Grand Prix weekend as the seven-time Formula 1 world champion went fastest in practice.

The Ferrari driver set a 1m29.260s on the soft tyre, 0.213s quicker than his Mercedes successor and championship leader Kimi Antonelli - who had led much of the running.

There was action from the start as it was the only practice session of this sprint weekend, as teams rushed out of the pitlane with hards being the compound of choice early on.

It led to the lead changing hands multiple times as drivers continuously racked up the lap counts with fuel loads decreasing and the hot 49C Silverstone track evolving.

Come the halfway mark, Antonelli had the pace with a 1m30.777s, just 0.192s quicker than Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and 0.209s faster than team-mate and title rival George Russell.

If the contentious ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] results are anything to go by then Red Bull and Mercedes occupying the top three times was to be expected, as the Northamptonshire track is incredibly sensitive on power.

That was a huge talking point on Thursday, and with those times being four seconds off Hamilton’s FP1 benchmark from 2025, it showed how much top speed was sacrificed to reduce superclipping.

But it was still early and the Ferrari driver did sneak in a 1m30.521s on the hard tyre, 0.256s quicker than Antonelli, just as Oscar Piastri had a spin between Becketts and Chapel with 25 minutes remaining.

Oscar Piastri spun his McLaren in the session

Oscar Piastri spun his McLaren in the session

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The real action came when teams performed their soft tyre runs across the final 10 minutes though, which saw the Mercedes pair become the first to break the 1m30s barrier.

It was led by Antonelli on 1m29.473s, a whopping 0.465s quicker than Russell who had Charles Leclerc just a tenth behind. However, his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton went quickest with six minutes left.

The seven-time world champion set a 1m29.260s in front of his home crowd and that lap time subsequently went unchallenged, as Antonelli spent the remaining minutes in his garage.

Leclerc did the opposite, however, as the Monegasque snatched third late on with a 1m29.859s that put him just less than a tenth ahead of fourth-placed Russell on a 1m29.938s.

Piastri rounded out the top five with a 1m30.147s, a tenth quicker than sixth-placed Max Verstappen for Red Bull. The McLaren driver’s team-mate Lando Norris took seventh.

The reigning world champion set a 1m30.288s, 0.050s quicker than eighth-placed Hadjar, while best of the rest went to Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg who is still looking for his first point of 2026.

Hulkenberg set a 1m30.743s, his fastest time coming on the medium tyre, putting him ahead of Racing Bulls man Liam Lawson, who completed the top 10 on a 1m30.850s, also on mediums.

Photos from British GP - Friday 

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Friday

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Williams Technical Detail

British Grand Prix - Friday

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday

Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Alexander Albon, Williams

British Grand Prix - Friday

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Friday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Friday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday

Formula 1
36

F1 British GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 32

1'29.260

S 237.593
2
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.213

1'29.473

0.213 S 237.027
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.599

1'29.859

0.386 S 236.009
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 31

+0.678

1'29.938

0.079 S 235.802
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.887

1'30.147

0.209 S 235.255
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.980

1'30.240

0.093 S 235.013
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 27

+1.028

1'30.288

0.048 S 234.888
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 28

+1.078

1'30.338

0.050 S 234.758
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 29

+1.483

1'30.743

0.405 M 233.710
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 28

+1.590

1'30.850

0.107 M 233.435
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 28

+1.706

1'30.966

0.116 M 233.137
12 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 28

+1.775

1'31.035

0.069 M 232.960
13 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 32

+2.079

1'31.339

0.304 M 232.185
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 27

+2.113

1'31.373

0.034 S 232.099
15 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 33

+2.424

1'31.684

0.311 S 231.311
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 27

+2.424

1'31.684

0.000 S 231.311
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 30

+2.437

1'31.697

0.013 S 231.279
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 22

+2.890

1'32.150

0.453 M 230.142
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 23

+2.981

1'32.241

0.091 M 229.915
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 25

+3.697

1'32.957

0.716 M 228.144
21 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 25

+3.759

1'33.019

0.062 M 227.992
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 26

+3.870

1'33.130

0.111 M 227.720
View full results
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LIVE: F1 British Grand Prix updates - sprint qualifying coming up

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