F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

Verstappen will start ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Friday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Logan Sargeant caused a red flag in Q3 when he shunted his Williams, and a second was required for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Dutch Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Norris

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay

[s] 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.567 - 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.104 0.537 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.294 0.727 4 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'11.419 0.852 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.506 0.939 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.754 1.187 7 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.880 1.313 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.938 1.371 9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.665 2.098 10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'16.748 6.181 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.121 9.554 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'20.128 9.561 13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.151 9.584 14 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'20.250 9.683 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.067 11.500 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.110 11.543 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'20.230 9.663 3-place penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying

18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.192 11.625 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.260 11.693 20 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.420 12.853

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q1?

Qualifying began on a soaked track surface and all cars ran intermediate tyres throughout.

Verstappen was one of many to suffer early offs into the gravel at Turn 1, complaining he had “no grip”.

Alex Albon set 1m20.939s in his Williams just before the rain returned, 0.026s faster than Verstappen and three tenths up on the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and Liam Lawson, 2.4s off the pace subbing for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Dutch Grand Prix Q1 results: Albon fastest from Verstappen

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'20.939 12 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.965 0.026 12 3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.231 0.292 12 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.276 0.337 12 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'21.321 0.382 12 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'21.345 0.406 12 7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.570 0.631 12 8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'21.735 0.796 11 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.781 0.842 12 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.840 0.901 11 11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'21.891 0.952 10 12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.919 0.980 13 13 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.972 1.033 13 14 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'22.019 1.080 12 15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'22.036 1.097 13 16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.067 1.128 12 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.110 1.171 12 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.192 1.253 11 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.260 1.321 12 20 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.420 2.481 12

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q2?

The track was still wet, so all cars ran on inters again, but it dried quickly towards the end.

Verstappen topped the session by half a second with 1m18.856s, ahead of Piastri and Albon.

Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll, whose Aston Martin was pipped by Sargeant’s Williams in the dying moments by 0.054s, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

UPDATE: Tsunoda was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Hamilton. He will start 17th.

Dutch Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Piastri

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.856 11 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.392 0.536 10 3 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.399 0.543 10 4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'19.429 0.573 10 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'19.600 0.744 10 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.620 0.764 11 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.769 0.913 11 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'19.856 1.000 11 9 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.929 1.073 11 10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'20.067 1.211 11 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.121 1.265 10 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'20.128 1.272 10 13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.151 1.295 10 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'20.230 1.374 10 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'20.250 1.394 10

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q3?

The track was ready for slicks at last, with Albon setting the pace at 1m15.743s before team-mate Sargeant crashed heavily at Turn 2, causing a red flag.

After a lengthy delay, McLaren took a 1-2 at the resumption with Norris ahead of Piastri on 1m12.049s, with Verstappen three tenths in arrears. But another red flag was required soon after when Leclerc understeered off into the tyrewall at Turn 9.

The session restarted with four minutes to go, with Verstappen lowering the bar to 1m10.567s. Norris got to within 0.537s of that, with Russell going third for Mercedes, ahead of Albon, Fernando Alonso (Aston), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Piastri, Leclerc and Sargeant.

Dutch Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.567 8 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.104 0.537 7 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.294 0.727 9 4 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'11.419 0.852 10 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.506 0.939 9 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.754 1.187 9 7 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.880 1.313 9 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.938 1.371 9 9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.665 2.098 5 10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'16.748 6.181 3