Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / F1 team bosses to hold meeting to discuss track limit rules
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

F1 financial numbers continue to improve after disastrous 2020

By:

Formula 1 has released much improved financial numbers for the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the organisation's continued recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out its income early last season.

F1 financial numbers continue to improve after disastrous 2020

Primary revenue rose from just $17m for January to March in 2020 to $159m for the same period this year, while total revenue was up from $39m to $180m.

An operating loss of $137m for the first quarter last year was turned into a $33m loss for this year.

The numbers reflect that no races were held in the first three months of 2020, following the last-minute cancellation of the Australian GP, whereas this year the quarter featured the Bahrain season opener and its associated income.

The teams also jointly received $44m for the quarter this year, when there were no payments in 2020.

In addition, the numbers have been impacted because F1 has reclassified some of its revenue streams, with certain elements moving from 'other' to 'primary' revenue.

The latter comprises race-hosting fees, sponsorship, and what F1 now calls media rights, and which was previously known as broadcasting revenue.

In explaining the changes, Liberty Media noted: "During the three months ended March 31 2021, F1 began reclassifying certain components previously reported in other F1 revenue into primary F1 revenue to better align with the way it currently evaluates the business.

"The more significant components that were reclassified into primary F1 revenue include fees for F1 TV subscriptions, fees for licensing commercial rights for Formula 2 and Formula 3 races, fees for the origination and support of programme footage, fees for broadcast rights for Formula 2 and Formula 3 races, and fees for advertising rights on Formula 1's digital platforms.

"Following the reclassification, other F1 revenue is primarily comprised of freight and hospitality revenue."

In explaining the increase in its 2021 revenue, F1 also revealed a one-off payment which is believed to relate the cancellation of the Vietnamese GP.

Liberty noted: "Primary F1 revenue increased in the first quarter with growth in race promotion, media rights and sponsorship fees.

"This was primarily due to the recognition of race specific and season-based income with one race held in the first quarter of 2021 compared to no races in the prior year period.

"In addition, race promotion revenue in the first quarter of 2021 included proceeds from a one-time settlement related to the cancellation of a race originally scheduled to commence in 2020. Media rights fees also benefited from growth in F1 TV subscription revenue."

shares
comments
F1 team bosses to hold meeting to discuss track limit rules

Previous article

F1 team bosses to hold meeting to discuss track limit rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
General

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

1h
2
Supercars

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

3
Formula 1

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine

4
Formula 1

AlphaTauri explains why it voted against cost cap rule change

49min
5
Atlantic

Trois-Rivieres Saturday results

Latest news
F1 financial numbers continue to improve after disastrous 2020
Formula 1

F1 financial numbers continue to improve after disastrous 2020

30m
F1 team bosses to hold meeting to discuss track limit rules
Formula 1

F1 team bosses to hold meeting to discuss track limit rules

45m
AlphaTauri explains why it voted against cost cap rule change
Formula 1

AlphaTauri explains why it voted against cost cap rule change

49m
Red Bull/Mercedes gap justifies low-rake complaints - Aston
Formula 1

Red Bull/Mercedes gap justifies low-rake complaints - Aston

1h
Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

1h
Latest videos
F1: Sainz and Alonso escalate Spanish viewership growth 00:30
Formula 1
4h

F1: Sainz and Alonso escalate Spanish viewership growth

F1: Hamilton wins third Laureus Award 00:32
Formula 1
4h

F1: Hamilton wins third Laureus Award

F1: 2021 Barcelona track alterations 00:38
Formula 1
4h

F1: 2021 Barcelona track alterations

F1 Fast Facts: Spanish GP 02:38
Formula 1
5h

F1 Fast Facts: Spanish GP

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1
7h

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge? Spanish GP
Formula 1

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?

Williams rear end issue hampered Russell’s F1 race in Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Williams rear end issue hampered Russell’s F1 race in Portimao

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021

Trending Today

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment
Supercars Supercars

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch
Supercars Supercars

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
General General

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

The Top 3 conspiracy theories of the 2012 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Top 3 conspiracy theories of the 2012 season

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

Monaco 1989: Brabham’s final fling and Brundle’s heartache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco 1989: Brabham’s final fling and Brundle’s heartache

Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability”

Latest news

F1 financial numbers continue to improve after disastrous 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 financial numbers continue to improve after disastrous 2020

F1 team bosses to hold meeting to discuss track limit rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses to hold meeting to discuss track limit rules

AlphaTauri explains why it voted against cost cap rule change
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri explains why it voted against cost cap rule change

Red Bull/Mercedes gap justifies low-rake complaints - Aston
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull/Mercedes gap justifies low-rake complaints - Aston

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.