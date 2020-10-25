Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese GP race results

2020 F1 Portuguese GP race results
Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for Mercedes at Portimao in Portugal, round 12 of the Formula 1 World Championship, and his 92nd F1 victory surpasses the all-time record of the legendary Michael Schumacher.

From pole position, Hamilton held the lead off the startline with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen jumping past Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) into second at Turn 1, but Bottas fought back, pushing him wide at Turn 3. Verstappen then clashed with Sergio Perez, sending the Racing Point spinning down to last.

With spots of rain falling, Hamilton struggled for grip and Bottas passed him for the lead a few corners later. Bottas led the opening lap but McLaren’s charging Carlos Sainz caught and passed him for the lead, as the McLaren seemed to have no issues in firing up its soft tyres in the slippery conditions, while Mercedes toiled initially on mediums. Verstappen fell back to fifth, but soon passed Lando Norris in the second McLaren.

Bottas used DRS to reclaim the lead from Sainz at the start of Lap 6, and Hamilton followed suit a lap later as the rain stopped and Sainz began to complain of tyre graining. Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc further demoted Sainz.

Hamilton set a sequence of fastest laps to catch Bottas and passed him using DRS at the start of Lap 20, and subsequently pulled well clear out front. Hamilton was 10 seconds clear of Bottas when he pitted for the hard tyre with 25 laps to go.

Despite some further brief rain showers, Hamilton eased his way to a record-breaking victory, finishing well clear of Bottas, Verstappen and Leclerc.

The McLaren v Racing Point constructors’ championship fight escalated as Norris and Stroll clashed at Turn 1, Lando sending Lance spinning after the latter’s bold bid to pass him around the outside. Both cars sustained wing damage and fell to the rear of the pack, with Stroll getting a 5s time penalty.

Perez saved Racing Point’s day with an amazing comeback drive from his opening lap spin, but the choice of running softs in the final stint came back to bite him in the closing laps, as Gasly passed him for fifth place with two laps to go. Sainz mirrored the move on the final lap, to grab sixth.

Perez finished seventh, ahead of the Renaults of Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo. Sebastian Vettel claimed the final point for Ferrari.

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Pits
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 66 - 1
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 66 25.592 25.592 1
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 66 34.508 34.508 1
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 66 1'05.312 1'05.312 1
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 65 1 lap 1
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 65 1 lap 1
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 65 1 lap 2
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 65 1 lap 1
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 65 1 lap 1
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 65 1 lap 1
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 65 1 lap 1
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 65 1 lap 2
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 65 1 lap 2
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 65 1 lap 1
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 65 1 lap 1
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 65 1 lap 1
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 65 1 lap 1
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 64 2 laps 1
19 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 64 2 laps 2
dnf Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 51 3
F1 Portuguese Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes M 45 H 26
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 44 H 25
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda S 27 M 43
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari M 39 H 32
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda S 32 M 37
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault S 31 M 39
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes S 5 M 44 S 23
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault M 53 S 12
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault S 19 M 51
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari M 31 H 38
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari S 11 M 54
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda S 24 M 32 S 21
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault S 22 H 25 M 22
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 36 H 29
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 28 H 37
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari H 31 M 34
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari M 26 H 39
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes M 24 H 40
19 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda M 25 H 31 S 9
Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes M 18 H 16 S 17
F1 Portuguese Grand Prix as it happened

The Portuguese GP as it happened

The Portuguese GP as it happened

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win
About this article

