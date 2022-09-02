Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Piastri aware of "big challenge" ahead, says McLaren Next / The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Results

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during Dutch Grand Prix practice at Zandvoort on Friday, the 15th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday

George Russell’s Mercedes was fastest in FP1 and Leclerc topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day of 1m12.345s.

Dutch Grand Prix FP1 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 29 1'12.455 211.612
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 28 1'12.695 0.240 0.240 210.914
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 30 1'12.845 0.390 0.150 210.479
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 32 1'12.929 0.474 0.084 210.237
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 31 1'13.077 0.622 0.148 209.811
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 30 1'13.127 0.672 0.050 209.668
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 30 1'13.416 0.961 0.289 208.842
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 31 1'13.633 1.178 0.217 208.227
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 33 1'13.963 1.508 0.330 207.298
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 29 1'14.063 1.608 0.100 207.018
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 29 1'14.163 1.708 0.100 206.739
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 30 1'14.257 1.802 0.094 206.477
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 31 1'14.405 1.950 0.148 206.066
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 28 1'14.474 2.019 0.069 205.875
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 28 1'14.500 2.045 0.026 205.804
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 18 1'14.534 2.079 0.034 205.710
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 31 1'14.630 2.175 0.096 205.445
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 22 1'14.695 2.240 0.065 205.266
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 7 1'14.714 2.259 0.019 205.214
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 33 1'15.122 2.667 0.408 204.099
View full results

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 1?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen caused a red flag in the early stages when his Red Bull ground to a halt with a gearbox problem that put him out of the session after just a handful of laps on hard compound tyres.

Fernando Alonso set the soft-tyred bar at 1m13.635s, soon topped by Lando Norris on 1m12.929s and then Sainz on 1m12.845s

Mercedes ran longer on hards early on, so the track grip had evolved further by the time they switched to softs. Russell went to the top of the times on 1m12.455s with 13 minutes to go, with Hamilton taking P2, 0.240s in arrears of his teammate.

Sainz was third, ahead of the McLarens of Norris and Daniel Ricciardo (who took a trip through the gravel at Turn 11). Leclerc was sixth, ahead of Perez – who suffered a grassy off but continued.

Read Also:

Dutch Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 27 1'12.345 211.934
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 30 1'12.349 0.004 0.004 211.922
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 21 1'12.417 0.072 0.068 211.723
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 24 1'12.448 0.103 0.031 211.633
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 27 1'12.655 0.310 0.207 211.030
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 28 1'12.746 0.401 0.091 210.766
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 25 1'12.848 0.503 0.102 210.471
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 22 1'13.042 0.697 0.194 209.912
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 27 1'13.305 0.960 0.263 209.158
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 10 1'13.362 1.017 0.057 208.996
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 19 1'13.419 1.074 0.057 208.834
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 23 1'13.493 1.148 0.074 208.623
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 27 1'13.604 1.259 0.111 208.309
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 27 1'13.611 1.266 0.007 208.289
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 25 1'13.624 1.279 0.013 208.252
16 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 16 1'13.666 1.321 0.042 208.134
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 26 1'13.837 1.492 0.171 207.651
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 27 1'14.167 1.822 0.330 206.728
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 25 1'14.282 1.937 0.115 206.408
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 24 1'14.797 2.452 0.515 204.986
View full results

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 2?

Verstappen employed his hitherto unused softs in the early going, setting the bar at 1m13.465s. That was 0.079s faster than Sainz on mediums.

Sainz then went faster on 1m13.412s, with Leclerc getting within 0.025s, as Verstappen got mired in traffic on his second push lap.

Sainz switched to softs and lowered his P1 time to 1m12.349s, 0.068s clear of Hamilton, with Russell three tenths further back. Leclerc ran later, and pipped Sainz by 0.004s.

Hamilton was third ahead of Norris and Russell. Verstappen could only manage eighth, seven tenths off the pace.

Yuki Tsunoda caused a red flag with 12 minutes to go when he beached his AlphaTauri.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Piastri aware of "big challenge" ahead, says McLaren
Previous article

Piastri aware of "big challenge" ahead, says McLaren
Next article

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

Monterey Car Week auction total hits record amount of $470 million
Automotive

Monterey Car Week auction total hits record amount of $470 million

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has explained how a mistake struggling in windy conditions at Zandvoort's Turn 10 cost him pole against Max Verstappen in Dutch Grand Prix qualifying.

Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez

Fernando Alonso was left frustrated after he came across the Red Bull of Sergio Perez on his final run in Q2 at the Formula 1 Dutch GP.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"

Lewis Hamilton thinks he could have qualified on the front row at Zandvoort had yellow flags not ruined his final Formula 1 qualifying lap, but doubts pole was within reach.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.