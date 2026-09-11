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Practice report
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: George Russell tops FP1 as Lewis Hamilton impedes several drivers

Mercedes achieved a 1-2 in the opening practice session in Madrid, but Ferrari hasn’t shown its potential yet

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

MercedesGeorge Russell was fastest in the first-ever Formula 1 session at the brand-new Madring track – Free Practice 1 for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Twenty out of 22 cars took to the brand-new track within the first 100 seconds of the session, with Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto emerging some time later.

The very first flying laps were somewhat tentative with most drivers in the 1m42s-1m45s bracket, but Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris lapped in 1m39s straight away.

Lap times kept tumbling in the opening part of the session, with Hamilton down to a 1m36.066s within just eight minutes. Consistently faster than anyone, the Ferrari driver successively improved the benchmark to 1m35.563s and 1m34.803s. Team-mate Charles Leclerc did go 0.120s quicker, but Hamilton narrowly snatched the top spot back in 1m34.620s.

After all drivers but Gabriel Bortoleto (on hards) spent the first half of the session on medium tyres, softs were brought into action.

However, Kimi Antonelli’s and Russell’s opening efforts – two each – on that compound fell 0.063s and 0.109s short of Hamilton’s medium-tyre reference.

Lewis Hamilton held up several drivers

Lewis Hamilton held up several drivers

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Russell’s third attempt, a 1m34.145s was good enough to go fastest, and he subsequently upgraded it to a 1m34.077s. Antonelli, in 1m34.363s, made it a Mercedes 1-2.

Meanwhile, both Leclerc and Hamilton went wide at Turn 17. The Monegasque only narrowly improved on his personal best, while his team-mate ended up as the only driver not to set his quickest lap on soft rubber – alongside Yuki Tsunoda, who was ruled out of the session with 25 minutes remaining by a power steering issue on his Racing Bulls.

Verstappen was fifth ahead of Norris, Arvid Lindblad – who cleared the remainder of the midfield group – and Oscar Piastri.

Hulkenberg, Liam Lawson, Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Colapinto followed in a 1m35.5s-1m35.9s bracket.

Home hero Fernando Alonso was an encouraging 15th – by Aston Martin’s current standards – ahead of one Haas, both Williams, both Cadillacs and team-mate Lance Stroll.

The main incident of the session occurred when Lindblad, on a flying lap, came across the slow Mercedes and Ferrari of Antonelli and Hamilton in La Monumental.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

“These same two guys, man!” the rookie ranted over team radio. “Like, I don’t know what they’re doing, they’re just stupid, right in the fast corner! It’s actually very dangerous, it’s been twice now.”

Hamilton was then involved in further impeding incidents at team-mate Leclerc’s and Hulkenberg’s expense. Carlos Sainz also complained about the way the seven-time world champion let him by in La Monumental.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham, Audi garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, David Beckham, Audi F1 Team garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, pit wall

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
50

F1 Spanish GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

1'34.077

S 209.470
2
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.286

1'34.363

0.286 S 208.836
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.459

1'34.536

0.173 S 208.453
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.543

1'34.620

0.084 M 208.268
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.626

1'34.703

0.083 S 208.086
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.870

1'34.947

0.244 S 207.551
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 28

+0.956

1'35.033

0.086 S 207.363
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.071

1'35.148

0.115 S 207.113
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 26

+1.452

1'35.529

0.381 S 206.287
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+1.462

1'35.539

0.010 S 206.265
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 27

+1.575

1'35.652

0.113 S 206.021
12 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.757

1'35.834

0.182 S 205.630
13 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 24

+1.856

1'35.933

0.099 S 205.418
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.167

1'36.244

0.311 S 204.754
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 27

+2.396

1'36.473

0.229 S 204.268
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 24

+2.776

1'36.853

0.380 S 203.467
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 30

+2.793

1'36.870

0.017 S 203.431
18 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 16

+2.862

1'36.939

0.069 M 203.286
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 26

+3.177

1'37.254

0.315 S 202.628
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+3.514

1'37.591

0.337 S 201.928
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 26

+4.073

1'38.150

0.559 S 200.778
22 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 25

+4.741

1'38.818

0.668 S 199.421
View full results
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