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Practice report
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes

The championship leader tops Friday running on F1's return to Madrid, as Lindblad is the first F1 driver to hit the barriers on the series' inaugural visit to the hair-raising Madring circuit

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli topped second practice at Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix, pipping Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Friday afternoon at a hot and challenging Madring circuit.

Antonelli set the fastest lap around the halfway mark in the second one-hour session as drivers and teams gradually kept chipping away at their set-ups on the extremely difficult circuit in Madrid.

The 5.4km track, a hybrid of street portions and a purpose-built loop featuring several high-speed corners, proved tricky to tame from the outset. And with runoff virtually non-existent, teams made a conservative start to the weekend in first practice, sacrificing optimal lap time as drivers settled into a rhythm and built up muscle memory.

Some of those training wheels started to come off in FP2, although lap times didn't take as much of a tumble as first thought, despite the improving grip levels.

Championship leader Antonelli led the early running on medium tyres with a 1m34.428s effort, which was soon beaten by Red Bull's Max Verstappen as drivers visibly had their hands full both keeping their cars out of the walls and finding clear air through the narrow, concrete-lined roads.

Turn 17's right-hander proved particularly tricky as several drivers went wide on exit, triggering a track limits offence.

Lando Norris ended the session in the garage with gearbox issues

Lando Norris ended the session in the garage with gearbox issues

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli soon reclaimed the lead with a 1m33.926s lap, with FP1 leading team-mate George Russell within a tenth.

The session went into overdrive at the halfway mark as the majority of drivers switched to the fastest soft-tyre compound, which is proving a handful to keep within optimal temperature ranges as the constant lateral loads are working Pirelli's rubber extremely hard.

Antonelli set the tone once more, the championship leader stopping the clocks after 1m33.662. Russell didn't immediately find an answer, with Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc slotting into second and third, and Racing Bull's Arvid Lindblad an eye-catching fourth.

But shortly thereafter, Lindblad's day came to a screeching halt as he slid into the barriers in Turn 13, a medium-speed left-hander. Lindblad escaped unharmed as the session was red-flagged with 25 minutes to go, with track marshals rushing to undo the British rookie's TecPro barrier realignment.

Partly due to the interruption, there were no further moves at the top, confirming Antonelli's lead ahead of Ferrari duo Leclerc and Hamilton. Behind fourth-placed Lindblad, Russell and Verstappen were fifth and sixth, with Oscar Piastri first of the McLarens in seventh after a difficult day for the reigning world champions.

Piastri's team-mate, world champion Lando Norris, disappeared into the garage after just two laps with a transmission issue, forcing McLaren to change gearbox.

Arvid Lindblad also had to set out most of the session

Arvid Lindblad also had to set out most of the session

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Yuki Tsunoda, who makes his third appearance of the season as Isack Hadjar continues to recover from his wrist injury, was eighth in the Racing Bulls car, with Haas driver Esteban Ocon and Red Bull's Liam Lawson completing the top 10.

As expected, it was a quiet start for crowd favourites Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, finishing 16th and 17th respectively. Alonso faced a delayed start to the session as Aston Martin repaired a clutch issue.

F1 Spanish GP: FP2 Results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'33.662

S 208.092
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.113

1'33.775

0.113 S 207.842
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.149

1'33.811

0.036 S 207.762
4 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 15

+0.228

1'33.890

0.079 S 207.587
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.337

1'33.999

0.109 S 207.346
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.401

1'34.063

0.064 S 207.205
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.538

1'34.200

0.137 S 206.904
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 26

+1.096

1'34.758

0.558 S 205.686
9 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.205

1'34.867

0.109 S 205.449
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+1.276

1'34.938

0.071 S 205.296
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 21

+1.297

1'34.959

0.021 S 205.250
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 22

+1.398

1'35.060

0.101 S 205.032
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 25

+1.508

1'35.170

0.110 S 204.795
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.541

1'35.203

0.033 S 204.724
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 22

+2.224

1'35.886

0.683 S 203.266
16 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 25

+2.629

1'36.291

0.405 S 202.411
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 16

+3.118

1'36.780

0.489 S 201.388
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+3.274

1'36.936

0.156 S 201.064
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 24

+3.533

1'37.195

0.259 S 200.528
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 20

+3.611

1'37.273

0.078 S 200.368
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 24

+4.065

1'37.727

0.454 S 199.437
22 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 2

M
View full results
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