Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
295 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
302 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

shares
comments
Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
By:

Ferrari has set the dates for its two launch events ahead of the new Formula 1 season, presenting both the team and the new SF21 car.

After completing a first fire-up of the new car for the 2021 season on Friday morning, Ferrari announced that it would be holding two launch events in the coming weeks ahead of the new season.

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto revealed in December that the team was planning to split its launch events in 2021, holding one event for the team and a separate one to unveil the car.

These dates have now been set for 26 February and 10 March respectively, with the first look at the car coming just two days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

It makes Ferrari the sixth team to reveal its launch plans ahead of the new season, leaving Red Bull, Alpine, Aston Martin and Haas as the only squads yet to announce any dates.

Ferrari accompanied the announcement with a short video of the fire-up being completed at its factory in Maranello.

 

Shortly before the fire-up, Binotto addressed the entire Ferrari team, with the majority of members tuning in to watch the event via video call.

"Our 2021 season starts here," said Binotto. "We can expect plenty of challenges along the way and we are determined to do better.

"The car has been improved in all areas where developments are permitted.

"We must work in a determined and focused way aware of where we were and where we want to go."

Ferrari enters the 2021 season looking to bounce back from its worst season in 40 years after slumping to sixth place in last year's championship, scoring just three podium finishes.

Read Also:

The team was hit hard following an FIA investigation into its power unit in 2019, with the resulting directives causing its performance to slump dramatically.

Ferrari will enter 2021 with a revised driver line-up, following the signing of Carlos Sainz to replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz has already completed extensive running for the team in its simulator, as well as testing its 2018-spec car at Fiorano recently, but will not get a first run in the new car until the start of pre-season testing.

The Ferrari SF21 will complete its first extended run on 12 March when testing begins in Bahrain.

2021 F1 car launches

Team Date
Mercedes March 2
Red Bull  
McLaren February 15
Aston Martin March
Alpine February
Ferrari March 10
AlphaTauri February 19
Alfa Romeo February 22 
Haas  
Williams March 5

Related video

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

Previous article

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

7h
2
MotoGP

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

7h
Latest news
Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

56m
The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021
Formula 1

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

1h
2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

1h
Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars
Formula 1

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars

2h
The hurdles F1 needs to overcome on sprint race trials
Formula 1

The hurdles F1 needs to overcome on sprint race trials

4h
Latest videos
Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021 04:17
Formula 1
4h

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert 01:53
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance 01:20
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance

Annals of French Motorsport: Ligier and Jacques Laffite 01:27
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Annals of French Motorsport: Ligier and Jacques Laffite

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
The hurdles F1 needs to overcome on sprint race trials
Formula 1 / Analysis

The hurdles F1 needs to overcome on sprint race trials

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium

Trending Today

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

Latest news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.