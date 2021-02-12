The team was hit hard following an FIA investigation into its power unit in 2019, with the resulting directives causing its performance to slump dramatically.
Ferrari will enter 2021 with a revised driver line-up, following the signing of Carlos Sainz to replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Sainz has already completed extensive running for the team in its simulator, as well as testing its 2018-spec car at Fiorano recently, but will not get a first run in the new car until the start of pre-season testing.
The Ferrari SF21 will complete its first extended run on 12 March when testing begins in Bahrain.