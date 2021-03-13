F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

By:

Formula 1 is planning to make tickets available to those within local communities of races and from underprivileged backgrounds at a discounted rate or free to improve accessibility.

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

F1 has made improving diversity and inclusion a key part of its corporate strategy for the future through its We Race As One programme.

The series has already revealed plans to help fund scholarships for those from under-represented backgrounds to embark on careers in F1, pushing to make the industry more reflective of wider society.

One barrier to entry for fans from less privileged backgrounds has been the price of tickets, as well as the move to place F1 behind a TV paywall in a number of countries.

But F1 is aiming to improve access to race events by making tickets more widely available to those within local communities of the grands prix, as well as to fans from underprivileged backgrounds.

“We know that attending an F1 event can be expensive,” said F1 director of strategy and business Yath Gangakumaran during the inaugural Autosport International Connect.

“It’s slightly different, obviously in that you’re paying for three days and several hours worth of content across a weekend versus say a football match which is just 90 minutes on one day. That being said, it’s still a significant outlay.

"As part of our second pillar about sustainable events by 2025, a key component is working with each of the promoters to see where we can ensure that people from the local community, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds are able to access the events at either a heavily discounted rate or free of charge.

“That is something that is being worked through with the different promoters. It will take time, and obviously everyone is coming out of a coronavirus situation which has really hit hard event operates.

“But that is something we are working on with the promoters as we work on meeting our goals for 2025.”

Read Also:

F1 has said it wants all races to become fully sustainable by 2025 before making the series as whole carbon neutral by 2030.

A heightened push on this goal is coming in 2021 as F1 cuts back on the use of single-use plastics, with a significant drive planned from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.

“This year one of the big things we’re executing on is a dramatic reduction in single-use plastics within the pit and paddock,” said Gangakumaran.

“We control the pit and paddock, so we’ve got more of an opportunity to impact that short term, and we’ve got all 10 teams, the FIA and Pirelli to agree to this as well.

“From Bahrain testing, you’re going to see different operations in place from the vast majority of us, and actually come Spain, all of the members that I’ve just mentioned will have plans in place to ensure there is dramatic reduction in single-use plastic bottles, but also cutlery and crockery when you go to canteens etc.

“At the same time, our promoters are also working on their plans to ensure in future fan zones in the wider circuit can also reduce their single-use plastics.

“In fact, Bahrain this year is implementing recycling and has invested in recycling infrastructure for the first time ever, and they’re not just going to do that for the F1 race, they’re going to do it year-round.

“It is a nice small example of how we as a sport can have a positive impact on a location, not just when we’re there for the week or so, but actually beyond our time in that country.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

Previous article

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

2
MotoGP

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

3
Formula 1

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

4h
4
Supercars

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland

13h
5
Supercars

GTP leader to race Mazda in Canberra

Latest news
F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility
Formula 1

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

28m
Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins
Formula 1

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

58m
Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

3h
Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal
Formula 1

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal

3h
Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

4h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
17h

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
18h

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
20h

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
11h
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Trending Today

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Race report

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win

Latest news

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.