Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction

shares
comments
Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 4:40 PM

Haas' first points finish of Formula 1 2020 is under threat after the team was summoned to see the Hungarian Grand Prix stewards for a possible formation lap rules infraction.

The team has been called to explain its actions involving both its cars in relation to Article 27.1 for the F1 sporting regulations, which states "The driver must drive the car alone and unaided".

The stewards document requesting Haas explain its actions to the officials said the incident in question concerned "driver aids during formation lap".

Both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean pitted at the end of the formation lap to change to slick tyres – Magnussen from the extreme wets he had left the grid running.

Read Also:

The stop boosted the American team's drivers up the order in the early stages, with Magnussen hanging on to finish ninth and take two points with Haas' best result so far in the 2020 campaign.

Grosjean eventually finished 15th.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Magnussen said: "I'm so happy, the team took an amazing call before the beginning of the race.

"To call for slicks was an amazing call from the team and really strong for them to give me that trust to put me out on dry tyres in those conditions.

"It wasn't easy and it was really risky, so they gave me that chance and it worked out. The pace was there to get the tyres alive and we moved all the way up.

"I started from the pitlane and after a few laps I was P3 or something and fully back in the race.

"I knew from there P3 wasn't for us, I was in P3 that was an amazing starting position in the race, I just thought 'I'll try and hang onto it as much as I can'.

"I was thinking, trying to judge where I might be able to hang on, because there's no point in trying to hang onto P4 or P3 because you'll just lose too much time, so I was asking the team 'where do you think I'm going to be' and eventually it was P9.

"I held onto it, I opened the gap to a Ferrari [Charles Leclerc], who would have thought that? I was able to keep the McLaren [Carlos Sainz] away.

"It just shows what a good car we have in the race and it proves that the team has done an amazing job even though we're struggling a little bit in qualifying, we are strong in the races."

After the formation lap change to slicks, Magnussen pitted, technically for the first time in the race, on lap 35 to swap his medium rubber take the hard tyres to the finish, with Grosjean doing the same on lap 34.

Related video

Next article
Mercedes explains Hamilton pitstop "confusion"

Previous article

Mercedes explains Hamilton pitstop "confusion"

Next article

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

Trending Today

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
38m

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Quartararo dedicates maiden MotoGP win to COVID victims
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Quartararo dedicates maiden MotoGP win to COVID victims

Clipsal: Rupprecht Motorsport preview
Supercars / Supercars

Clipsal: Rupprecht Motorsport preview

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury
MotoGP / MotoGP
52m

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car

Ricciardo “frustrated” after FIA reviews Stroll decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo “frustrated” after FIA reviews Stroll decision

The biggest surprises from F1's qualifying pace swings
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The biggest surprises from F1's qualifying pace swings

Latest news

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3m

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
38m

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

38m
2
MotoGP

Quartararo dedicates maiden MotoGP win to COVID victims

1h
3
Supercars

Clipsal: Rupprecht Motorsport preview

4
MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

3h
5
MotoGP

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury

52m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Latest news

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary
Formula 1

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction
Formula 1

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction

Mercedes explains Hamilton pitstop "confusion"
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton pitstop "confusion"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.