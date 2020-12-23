Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

shares
comments
Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
By:

The Haas Formula 1 team has reiterated its intention to run Nikita Mazepin for 2021 and has concluded its internal investigation into his recent conduct in an online video.

The team released a statement on Wednesday that stated the Russian driver would join Mick Schumacher as an all-rookie line-up for 2021 as previously announced.

The team had been conducting an investigation into the incident where Mazepin appeared to inappropriately touch a woman in the back of a car in an incident that took place ahead of the 2020 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi and was briefly uploaded to his Instagram account.

The statement read: “Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“As per the team’s previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (9 December) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made.”

Haas previously released a statement say it did not condone the "abhorrent" actions that could be seen in the video, while Mazepin moved to "apologise for my recent actions".

Guenther Steiner, the Haas team boss told Motorsport.com that: “We take it very seriously, as you saw with what we sent out [in the statement].

"I just want to reinforce that, that we will deal with it.

"I'm not going into detail on what we'll do and how we'll do it, but we take it seriously, and we will work to sort this out, what happened.

Speaking over the Abu Dhabi weekend, Steiner suggested to the media that the outcome of the internal Haas investigation was likely to be kept private.

"We had a race weekend going on, as you know, so I didn't focus on that one,” he said.

"That will be job for the coming week, when I'm back in the office at home. So I'm travelling, and then we will deal with that.

"But we spoke up until the race weekend started, and I said there's no point that we do anything now because there is a focus, which needs to be kept.

He added: “I can make an objective assessment, obviously.

"But as I said, I will deal with that the coming week. Maybe you guys will never know what was dealt with, and what are the circumstances, because I will keep them private."

Read Also:

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

Previous article

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Australian Motorsport Council established
General General / Breaking news

Australian Motorsport Council established

How Red Bull fell short of challenging for the 2020 F1 title Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Red Bull fell short of challenging for the 2020 F1 title

Cosworth lining up for F1 return in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Cosworth lining up for F1 return in 2021

Latest news

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus

Trending

1
Formula 1

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

3h
2
Formula 1

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

19min
3
WEC

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

5h
4
General

Australian Motorsport Council established

5
Formula 1

How Red Bull fell short of challenging for the 2020 F1 title

Latest news

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
Formula 1

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course
Formula 1

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus
Formula 1

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus

Ocon pleased with "very strong" progress across 2020 F1 season
Formula 1

Ocon pleased with "very strong" progress across 2020 F1 season

Latest videos

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP 00:55
Formula 1
0m

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
36m

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2021’s runners and riders 01:21
Formula 1
17h

F1 2021’s runners and riders

F1 Greatest Racing Rivals: Fangio vs Ascari 01:07
Formula 1
23h

F1 Greatest Racing Rivals: Fangio vs Ascari

F1 Greatest Racing Rivals: Niki Lauda vs James Hunt 01:52
Formula 1
23h

F1 Greatest Racing Rivals: Niki Lauda vs James Hunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.