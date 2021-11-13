Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brazilian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton 5th Next / Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

By:

Lewis Hamilton says the decision to disqualify him from qualifying ahead of Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix was "devastating", but could reset to perform a stunning sprint race recovery.

Hamilton's DRS flap was to adjudged to have opened beyond the 85mm maximum slot gap, and thus was disqualified from his first-place start in the sprint race following a breach of the technical regulations.

Starting from the back, Hamilton was able to swashbuckle his way through the order in the 24-lap race, dispatching three-quarters of the field to climb up to fifth place in the sprint.

Hamilton admitted that the decision to send him to the back of the grid was difficult to deal with, but explained that he was able to "reset" his mind and focus on making up ground in the Saturday race to improve his grid spot for Sunday.

"It was definitely tough," Hamilton told Sky F1.

"While the team were working away, delegating with the stewards, I was just trying to focus on my work with my engineers and keeping the morale with my mechanics high and just focusing on the job at hand and not thinking about it.

"Of course, just before I heard about the result, it was devastating. But you can't let that hold you back, keep your head down, I've got to keep going.

"And so I quickly reset, got my mind focused on doing what I could do you know, and just given it my everything."

Hamilton's rapid ascent through the order will yield a 10th-place start in Sunday's race at Interlagos, following an earlier penalty for taking a new Mercedes internal combustion engine.

The seven-time F1 champion admitted that he didn't know how far up the order he could get in the sprint before the race began, but explained he used a number of the options available behind the wheel to enact his recovery.

"Honestly, I had no idea what was possible," Hamilton said.

"I didn't set a limit or maximum. I think when I was at the back of the grid just before the start, before we pulled away for the formation lap, I think I might have been able to see like 10th.

"And I was like, 'Okay, that's my goal, we've got to try and get as far up as possible'.

"But then all of a sudden I was now chipping away at it much faster. And I really used a lot of different things for fuel today.

"But you know, you can't give up you got to keep pushing."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Brazilian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton 5th
Previous article

Brazilian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton 5th
Next article

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Hamilton: Bottas "left door open" to Verstappen in Mexico GP start Mexican GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas "left door open" to Verstappen in Mexico GP start

Why Mexico's reduced air density should favour a Red Bull F1 victory Mexican GP
Formula 1

Why Mexico's reduced air density should favour a Red Bull F1 victory

Latest news

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
12 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.