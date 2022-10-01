Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Russell blames mysterious handling issue for Q2 exit in Singapore Next / Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 over filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Hamilton had been spotted on TV broadcasts to be still wearing his nose stud during the opening practice sessions for the race at the Marina Bay track, having taken it out at events since the early summer following the FIA's clampdown on drivers wearing jewellery at the start of the 2022 season.

He was therefore summoned the see the stewards after FP3, while Mercedes was asked to explain why its self-scrutineering form – a process that was introduced in 2019 and means the FIA does not check car and driver compliance ahead of a track session – had incorrectly stated he was not wearing the piercing when driving his W13 in qualifying.

Hamilton was cleared after the stewards' accepted his explanation that medical staff involved in treating a nose infection he had picked up as part of his efforts to make his piercing regularly removable insisted the metal stud stay in until the infection had cleared up.

The FIA document announcing the decision not to penalise Hamilton – who no longer has the exemption granted to cover his piercings staying in while driving earlier in 2022 – said Mercedes' produced a medical report that confirmed his explanation.

"The stewards then consulted the FIA Deputy Medical Delegate, Dr Ian Roberts, who viewed the medical report and concurred with the opinion therein," the document added.

"In light of the extenuating circumstances, we have determined to take no further action."

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference in Singapore after finishing third behind Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, Hamilton gave his version of events, which he said was "all stuff I told them [the stewards] before qualifying".

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"I'm not trying to make a statement [by wearing the nose stud on track]," he began. "Basically, obviously I've had this my jewellery and my nose stud for years.

"And obviously we had that whole commotion at the beginning of the year and at the time it was like soldered in so it didn't come loose.

"They gave me at the time, [then] for many races, an exemption until I could find a solution. And then I went and got it taken out and tried to find a solution to put it in and pull it out [regularly].

"It got infected because of that and I was just continuing on with this infection. Then I had a blood blister and I was going on about it – I just had quite a sore on my nose.

"Then I went back and had to have – disgustingly – the blood blister fixed because there was like pus and blood and stuff.

"Then I put this in and the last two weeks it's started to heal and they've [medical staff] asked me to keep it in.

"It's crazy that we're having to talk about something so small. I take everything else out. At this point I don't really care, to be honest."

When asked if the stewards had accepted his explanation – the press conference taking place shortly before the decision came out – Hamilton said "I really don't know" and insisted "this is not a safety issue".

"I've got a letter from the doctor," he said. "I've tried my best and, as I was just saying to Charles [sat alongside Hamilton in the press conference], one of the excuses [for the jewellery crackdown] that was given a long time ago was about heat and if you're in a fire and [how] metal conducts heat.

"But our suits are covered [in metal]. Our seatbelts, the [firesuit] zip is metal, the buckle around your helmet is metal, the wires that we have [to connect to the car] there's metal in there.

"I don't know, it's all a bit silly. Hopefully they'll be sensible. The stewards should be there to keep us safe most importantly, but this is not a safety issue."

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in the post Qualifying Press Conference

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in the post Qualifying Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari driver Leclerc was spotted wearing a silver ring on his right hand in the press conference, but when asked if he had been wearing it during qualifying he said: "No, I wasn't. I always take them off and put them on again once it's done."

The FIA document announcing Mercedes had been handed a fine for filing the inaccurate self-scrutineering form stated that the team's sporting director, Ron Meadows, had been "unaware that Hamilton had a piercing [on in the car]".

It continued: "In recent events, Hamilton had removed the piercing prior to the competition.

"The team assumed, without enquiring of Hamilton, that he had followed or would follow the same procedure for this event.

"The stewards accept that the error in the declaration in this case was not intentional or deliberate but it would not have occurred had the team made an enquiry of Hamilton before completing and submitting the declaration."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Russell blames mysterious handling issue for Q2 exit in Singapore
Previous article

Russell blames mysterious handling issue for Q2 exit in Singapore
Next article

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 drivers call for wider pitlanes to avoid injury Singapore GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for wider pitlanes to avoid injury

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP Singapore GP
Formula 1

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime
Formula 1

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

Latest news

Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth

Fernando Alonso said he could “dream big” and target a Formula 1 podium after qualifying fifth for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims

Max Verstappen says rival Formula 1 teams should keep their "mouths shut" over accusations his squad has broken the cost cap rules.

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 2. Here's how you can watch the 17th round of the 2022 F1 season.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.