Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously Next / Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director
Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

By:

Honda has given an unusually detailed insight into the development of its 2021 Formula 1 power unit, which scored its first victory in the hands of Max Verstappen at Imola.

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

Honda's 2021 engine, the so-called RA621H, is viewed by many in the F1 paddock as the strongest PU in the current field, with Pierre Gasly’s qualifying form for AlphaTauri backing up the pace of Red Bull Racing.

A major package of changes that was in the system had originally been postponed to 2022, but following the Japanese company’s decision to end its official involvement in the sport early it was decided to fast track the new project for this year after all.

That represented a huge commitment, as the call was made quite late last season.

“The original plan was to implement this new structure PU this year in 2021,” said head of power unit development Yasuaki Asaki.

“But then for a variety of reasons, it was decided not to proceed with a brand new PU. However, the thinking on this really changed when Honda announced that we would be leaving the sport.

“I went to President Hachigo, and said to him that we would really like to implement this new structure PU for our last year in the sport. And he kindly accepted that request.”

Read Also:

Asaki stressed that the changes to the layout of the new PU were so significant that a huge amount of work was required.

“That was never going to be an easy task, given the scope of the changes being made to the power unit’s architecture,” he said.

“First of all we've changed the camshaft layout to be much more compact, and also brought its position lower down so it's closer to the ground.

“The main point of what we've changed was to improve combustion efficiency. In order to do so we had to change the valve angle, and in order to do that we had to change the camshaft.

"We've also had to make the head cover lower and more compact, which means that the way that air flows over it has become a lot better, and we've also lowered the centre of gravity of the ICE.

"Another thing we changed is the bore pitch, by reducing the distance between one bore and the next, we've made the engine itself shorter, smaller.

“In the old engine straddling the transmission we also had a bank offset whereby the left bank was slightly offset from the right bank. So what we've done is reverse this offset on the new engine so that the right bank is forward, and the left bank is back.”

Engine cylinders head covers

Engine cylinders head covers

Photo by: Honda

Asaki said that Honda had to address all the key parameters in order to stay competitive with its main rivals.

“Another point that we've had to think about is the fact that combustion efficiency has got better. And the camshaft output has got better. Due to the rules of physics the amount of energy that can be stored has changed, and it meant that the amount of exhaust energy has decreased.

“So compared to the recovery that we were getting last year, what we're having to do is increase the amount of crankshaft output, and at the same time ensure that there's a good level of exhaust output, exhaust temperature as well.

“So we've had a number of different development objectives, and we believe we have met them.”

Input from Red Bull Technology helped to ensure that nothing was left to chance.

“I believe that we were able to implement everything that we have to in order to compete with Mercedes,” said Asaki.

“We had a lot of cooperation from Red Bull, making sure that we could get the most from this new compact engine.

“This is the first time that we’ve gone as far as changing the structure of the PU itself.

“But I think the biggest challenge that we’ve had up to this point was back in the McLaren days, when we made big changes to the MGU-H, we changed the positioning of the compressor and turbine in relation to the V bank.”

Regarding the effort required from his team and the wider Honda company Asaki added: “I had acknowledged in some ways that it was an incredibly challenging target.

“But I think our engineers have had both the understanding that yes, we’ve only got a year left, but also we’ve got a full year left and we have to do something with that time, and they’ve worked hard during the time that we have had.”

shares
comments

Related video

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously

Previous article

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously

Next article

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

2
WRC

WRC points leader Rovanpera crashes out of Rally Croatia

1h
3
WRC

Hyundai needs “vital” consistency in WRC title fight

4
MotoGP

Miller "in the trenches" after poor MotoGP run

5
AMA

Jim Sumner died of injuries during testing

Latest news
Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director
Formula 1

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director

58m
Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

1h
The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously
Formula 1

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously

2h
Mazepin surprised by F1's level of intensity
Formula 1

Mazepin surprised by F1's level of intensity

4h
What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

4h
Latest videos
Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes 02:43
Formula 1
8h

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken 00:41
Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution 14:35
Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution

Crash Damage, Gravel Traps & More | Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 10:02
Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021

Crash Damage, Gravel Traps & More | Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Why Aston Martin Threatened Legal Action Over Formula 1 2021 Rules 05:38
Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021

Why Aston Martin Threatened Legal Action Over Formula 1 2021 Rules

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously
Formula 1 / Special feature

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

WRC points leader Rovanpera crashes out of Rally Croatia
WRC WRC / News

WRC points leader Rovanpera crashes out of Rally Croatia

Hyundai needs “vital” consistency in WRC title fight
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai needs “vital” consistency in WRC title fight

Miller "in the trenches" after poor MotoGP run
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Miller "in the trenches" after poor MotoGP run

Jim Sumner died of injuries during testing
AMA AMA / Obituary

Jim Sumner died of injuries during testing

Latest news

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The master manager who juggled Prost and Senna simultaneously

Mazepin surprised by F1's level of intensity
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Mazepin surprised by F1's level of intensity

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.