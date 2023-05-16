Subscribe
Previous / Bottas: Alfa Romeo "definitely needs" Imola F1 upgrade package Next / Leclerc: Vasseur only just starting with Ferrari F1 changes
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Imola F1 weekend faces disruption amid red alert weather warning

Formula 1’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix faces risk of disruption from rain this weekend, with the region currently under a red alert weather warning.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

With Italy already having faced a spell of adverse weather this month, which has triggered storms and floods, the situation has shown no sign of improving this week.

On Monday evening, things became more critical as the Department of Civil Protection issued a weather red alert for the Emilia-Romagna region, the location of the Imola circuit that will host this weekend’s F1 race.

The alert, which currently runs through Tuesday and Wednesday, warns of high winds, downpours and thunderstorms that pose the risk of flooding and damage to infrastructure, including the possibility of landslides.

The regional government has also warned that up to 100mm of rain could fall in the worst affected areas on Tuesday. By the end of Wednesday, it is anticipated that the average accumulation will be around 150 mm.

With severe risks of flooding, and following a meeting of the National Crisis Unit, local mayors were advised to close schools as well as roads that were at risk of being left under water. Citizens were advised to avoid travel as much as possible.

The difficult situation has inevitably opened up the risk of the Imola F1 weekend being impacted, either for spectators getting to and from the track, or even having some effect on the event running.

While the red alert status triggered speculation that the Emilia Romagna GP could even be cancelled, F1 sources are adamant that there is no concern about the event not going ahead. Teams and officials are travelling as planned.

Operational plans to cope with wet weather have been put in place, and race organisers are working hard to ensure that spectator facilities, including car parks, remain usable.

Aston Martin removing water from pitlane

Aston Martin removing water from pitlane

Photo by: Erik Junius

F1 itself is well versed in running events in bad weather, and this weekend’s race in Imola will see the debut of a new Pirelli rain tyre that does not need heating up beforehand.

Pirelli’s head of car racing and F1 Mario Isola said: “Track tests have shown even better performance than the previous Cinturato Blue full wet, even without the electric heating of the tyre.

“The result of studies carried out by Pirelli, it is the first concrete step towards the use of dry tyres without preheating.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "definitely needs" Imola F1 upgrade package

Leclerc: Vasseur only just starting with Ferrari F1 changes
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1

How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1 How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

Formula 1

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Latest news

Michelin explains reasoning for SUPER GT GT500 exit

Michelin explains reasoning for SUPER GT GT500 exit

SGT Super GT

Michelin explains reasoning for SUPER GT GT500 exit Michelin explains reasoning for SUPER GT GT500 exit

NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington

NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington

NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington

Rain leads to cancellation of Indy 500 opening practice day

Rain leads to cancellation of Indy 500 opening practice day

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Rain leads to cancellation of Indy 500 opening practice day Rain leads to cancellation of Indy 500 opening practice day

Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023

Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023

eSpt Esports

Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023 Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe