R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
67 days
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
81 days
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
95 days
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
109 days
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
116 days
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
130 days
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
144 days
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
151 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
165 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
172 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
186 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
200 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
228 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
235 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
249 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
256 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
270 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
284 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
291 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
305 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
319 days
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat a "living example" of bouncing back for Gasly

shares
comments
Kvyat a "living example" of bouncing back for Gasly
By:
Jan 11, 2020, 1:28 PM

Daniil Kvyat says that he is a “living example” for his AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Pierre Gasly of how a driver can bounce back from adversity.

Having been dropped from the Red Bull programme late in 2017 Kvyat returned to the former Toro Rosso outfit last season after a year on the sidelines as a simulator driver at Ferrari.

He was then joined in the second half of the season by Gasly after the Frenchman was replaced at Red Bull Racing by Alex Albon.

With no qualified candidates in Red Bull’s junior ranks, the Faenza outfit retained both its 2019 drivers for this season, giving a team that has often fielded rookies the most experienced line-up it has ever had.

Both thus have a further chance to prove that they are worth a second shot at RBR should a vacancy arise.

“I think almost everyone who’s come through this team has been very talented,” Kvyat told Motorsport.com.

“Some were unlucky with timing, like in my case at Red Bull Racing it was not the best timing to be in the team. I really don’t want to talk for Pierre, what happened to him at Red Bull, it wouldn’t be right.

“But now of course it’s all OK. He had a shorter time at Red Bull, and he has a living example in front of him that everything’s possible, even if you get dropped from Red Bull. It’s good that they gave a second chance to both of us, I think.”

Read Also:

Kvyat acknowledged that the lack of alternative candidates helped to ensure both men retained their seats.

“Sometimes timing works for you, sometimes timing works against you. In the end it’s all about trying to be patient and doing your job, and being in the right place at the right time.

“I don’t want to give too much deep thought about my current situation or my past situation, it’s just the way it happened. It could have not happened, but it happened, and I’m pretty happy.

“Of course, I’m always grateful to Red Bull. They’ve been very harsh on me, but also very good to me at the same time. There are many things that I’m grateful for, and hopefully the relationship continues to be very strong.”

Kvyat says that his year away from racing in 2018 gave him a fresh insight, and made him stronger when he returned.

“I think once you see everything from a different perspective, maybe you’re outside from the sport, and you think, ‘OK if I ever have a chance then I will kind of give it more love, and more passion.’

“Then during the year you become more and more competitive, and you always want more. It’s normal.

“Whenever I have a bad day I remember those days and I say, ‘OK every day here is a good day, no matter how disappointing the race was,’ and so on. Of course those times definitely helped, yes.”

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly , Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

