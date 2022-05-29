Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz: Out-lap traffic cost me Monaco GP F1 win Next / Ferrari protests Red Bull's Monaco GP result for crossing pit exit
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari made "too many mistakes" in Monaco GP defeat

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari made "too many mistakes" during the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and it "hurts" after he endured another tough home race having dropped from the lead to finish fourth.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Leclerc's race unravelled as the Monaco track dried up after heavy rain delayed the start, with Ferrari opting to keep the polesitter out longer on wet tyres in a bid for a straight switch to dry tyres.

But after both Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz got into undercut range on the intermediates, Ferrari pitted Leclerc for the same tyres which dropped him to third.

With the crossover for dry tyres rapidly approaching, Ferrari pitted Leclerc for a second time shortly afterwards and double stacked him behind Sainz to lose further time, which resulted in Leclerc falling to fourth place behind F1 world title rival Max Verstappen.

Despite a second red flag for Mick Schumacher's crash and a run in dry conditions to the end of the race, Leclerc was stuck in fourth place without the opportunity to strike back and missed out on a maiden home race podium – but did at least finish the first home race of his career.

Reacting to another Monaco GP disappointment, Leclerc felt Ferrari made strategy mistakes with both his pitstops and called on the team to improve as he dropped nine points behind Verstappen at the top of the F1 drivers' standings.

"Sometimes mistakes can happen but there has been too many mistakes today overall," Leclerc told Sky Sports.

"Obviously in those conditions we rely a little bit on what the team can see because you don't see what the others are doing with intermediates, with dry tyres.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I've been asked questions if I wanted to go from the extreme wets to the slicks and I said, 'yes but not now, a bit later on in the race', but I don't understand what made us change our minds and go on the intermediates.

"We got undercut then I stopped behind Carlos. There have been a lot of mistakes and we cannot afford to do that."

Read Also:

Leclerc also felt these mistakes are even more critical compared to previous years, as Ferrari is fighting for the F1 world title against Red Bull.

"It is hard as it has been in the other years here, so I am getting use to it and getting back home feeling disappointed but we cannot do that, especially in a moment that we are in now," he said.

"We are extremely strong now, the pace is strong, we need to take these opportunities, we cannot lose so many points like this, it is not even from first to second, it is from first to fourth, because after the first mistake we did another one.

"I love my team and I am sure we'll come back stronger, it hurts a lot."

shares
comments
Sainz: Out-lap traffic cost me Monaco GP F1 win
Previous article

Sainz: Out-lap traffic cost me Monaco GP F1 win
Next article

Ferrari protests Red Bull's Monaco GP result for crossing pit exit

Ferrari protests Red Bull's Monaco GP result for crossing pit exit
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable

W Series Spain: Chadwick keeps Pulling at bay for lights-to-flag win Barcelona
W Series

W Series Spain: Chadwick keeps Pulling at bay for lights-to-flag win

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
How Ferrari saved Leclerc from F1 weighbridge penalty Monaco GP
Formula 1

How Ferrari saved Leclerc from F1 weighbridge penalty

Leclerc doesn’t want to rely on F1 team orders in title fight
Formula 1

Leclerc doesn’t want to rely on F1 team orders in title fight

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Horner: Chaotic Monaco start delay should be reviewed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Chaotic Monaco start delay should be reviewed

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
4 h
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Prime

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
9 h
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.