Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new wind tunnel Next / The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship

Charles Leclerc says he felt “not too much satisfaction” splitting the Red Bull drivers in this year’s Formula 1 world championship after ending the season with “mixed feelings."

Luke Smith
By:
Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship

Leclerc looked poised to mount a title challenge for the first time in his F1 career after winning two of the first three races, surging into an early points lead thanks to the victories in Bahrain and Australia.

But Leclerc would score just one more win all season as Max Verstappen and Red Bull pulled ahead in the fight, aided by a car that was clearly a step ahead in performance from the summer break onwards.

It left Leclerc fighting for second place come the end of the season, ultimately pipping Verstappen’s team-mate, Sergio Perez, to runner-up honours by three points. The Ferrari driver collected his trophy for second in the F1 championship on Friday at the FIA’s prize giving in Bologna.

Asked if splitting the Red Bull drivers in the final standings offered him much satisfaction, Leclerc replied: “Not too much satisfaction, to be honest.

“Looking back at the season, I think it's been a good season, especially looking at 2020 and 2021 that have been two very difficult years for the team.

“It wasn't a given that we would do such a step forward and finish second in the drivers' championship and also second in the constructors' championship. So for that I'm happy.

“But then obviously, looking a bit more into the season closely, there's been the middle part of the season that has been very frustrating, where we didn't really put everything together coming to Sunday. And that was that was frustrating

“So mixed feelings about this season. But second place is quite good. I just hope it is a step forward, and that for next year, we can do another step forward.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Leclerc retired from the lead of a race on three occasions, suffering an engine failure in Spain and Azerbaijan before spinning out of the lead in France.

Strategy miscues by Ferrari in Great Britain and Hungary also did not help Leclerc’s cause as the summer races swung the championship momentum in Verstappen’s favour.

Leclerc’s mistake in France led to one of the most emotive moments of the season when he screamed into the radio out of frustration over his error, knowing he had a good chance of victory.

"I think in the heat of the moment and in the heat of the season, races are coming quite quickly,” Leclerc said when discussing the challenge to keep frustration under control.

“So I think it's OK. It's just at the end of the season, then you look back at the season and you feel it a bit more. But during the season, it wasn't that difficult."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new wind tunnel
Previous article

Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new wind tunnel
Next article

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez felt his F1 season got back on track after "a few bad races"
Formula 1

Perez felt his F1 season got back on track after "a few bad races"

Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving
Formula 1

Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss
Formula 1

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag F1 incident in Leclerc chase Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag F1 incident in Leclerc chase

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks "strange", says Brundle
Formula 1

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks "strange", says Brundle

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime
Formula 1

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

The added complication Ferrari faces in its hunt for Binotto's F1 successor
Formula 1

The added complication Ferrari faces in its hunt for Binotto's F1 successor

Latest news

Honda registers with FIA for 2026 F1 engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda registers with FIA for 2026 F1 engine rules

Honda has fuelled speculation that it could make an official Formula 1 return after revealing it has registered with the FIA as an interested manufacturer for the 2026 engine rules.

Perez felt his F1 season got back on track after "a few bad races"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez felt his F1 season got back on track after "a few bad races"

Sergio Perez believes he managed to get his Formula 1 season “back on track” after “a few bad races” dented his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world title.

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules

Formula 1's rules overhaul for 2022 was the culmination of years of effort to improve the racing and the start of what's been touted as an exciting new era.

Honda names 2023 Super Formula drivers, Lawson joins Mugen
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda names 2023 Super Formula drivers, Lawson joins Mugen

Honda has announced its roster of drivers for the 2023 Super Formula season, officialising Liam Lawson’s switch to the series with Team Mugen.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Prime

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains Pat Symonds.

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Prime

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year.

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.