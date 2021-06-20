Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 / French GP News

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

By:

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Valtteri Bottas first and spark the early stops that ultimately cost Lewis Hamilton in his fight against Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen.

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

Hamilton was able to pass pole-sitter Verstappen on the opening lap of the race after a mistake from the Red Bull driver, and led the opening stint.

But it was third-placed Bottas who was the first to pit at the end of lap 17, moving from the medium to the hard-compound tyre.

Red Bull responded by bringing Verstappen in one lap later, with the powerful undercut allowing the Dutchman to jump Hamilton, who waited until lap 19 to pit.

Red Bull made use of Verstappen's track position to switch him to a two-stop strategy later in the stint, forcing Hamilton to stick to a one-stop.

Verstappen was able to pass for the lead with fresher tyres on the penultimate lap, clinching the race victory and extending his championship lead in the process.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 after the race, Wolff explained Mercedes' early strategy calls, rebutting pundit Nico Rosberg's suggestion the team had been "too greedy" with Bottas.

"No, we had no choice," Wolff said. "Valtteri's tyre had started to have a vibration, and towards the end, we were really worried the vibration came through the suspension already.

"He could have had a failure at any time, because he flat-spotted the tyres.

"We knew that we were going to trigger the stops too early, but [we had] no choice."

Read Also:

Hamilton was left confused after the race why he had lost track position to Verstappen at the first round of pitstops, only to be told it was because the overcut had been so powerful.

Mercedes strategy chief James Vowles was heard talking to Hamilton on team radio after the race, saying: "This one's on us. Thank you for doing everything you could to recover that race."

Wolff felt that Hamilton would have been safe with an extra one-second gap to Verstappen in the first stint.

"It went back and forwards," Wolff said. "We were in the lead, because Max made the mistake, so that was a bit inherited.

"Then our pace was good. I think probably maybe a little bit of a margin, even, but then we had just about three seconds gap for the undercut, to protect the undercut.

"But it wasn't enough. We're lacking a second, and somewhere we lost it."

shares
comments
FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Previous article

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"

41min
2
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

1h
3
Supercars

Kostecki joins Erebus for 2021 Supercars season

4
Supercars

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

5
Road racing

Bathurst 24-hour update 2002-11-03

Latest news
Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

19m
FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

32m
Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"
Formula 1

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"

41m
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

56m
French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP 04:52
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix 00:44
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option" French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France French GP
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision

Bottas unsure if improvement coming from F1 chassis change French GP
Formula 1

Bottas unsure if improvement coming from F1 chassis change

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory French GP
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Portuguese GP Prime
Formula 1

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

Kostecki joins Erebus for 2021 Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Kostecki joins Erebus for 2021 Supercars season

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens
Supercars Supercars

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

Bathurst 24-hour update 2002-11-03
Road racing Road racing

Bathurst 24-hour update 2002-11-03

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne

India's first international race report
FIM FIM

India's first international race report

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

Latest news

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.