Previous / The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat
Formula 1 News

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

Mercedes has explained it only went ahead with its British Grand Prix victory celebrations because it had been told by Red Bull and the FIA that Max Verstappen was uninjured.

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

The way in which Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team joyfully celebrated their Formula 1 triumph at Silverstone last weekend drew criticism from rival Red Bull.

With Verstappen having been transferred to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks after his opening lap crash, the Milton Keynes-based team was furious that its rival seemed so happy after the event.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said that the behaviour showed "the style" of Mercedes, while Verstappen tweeted that Hamilton had been "disrespectful".

But Mercedes has now made clear that it received information from senior figures at Red Bull, plus the FIA, that Verstappen was okay, so it felt that there was no need to scrap its celebrations.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com about the nature of the post-race reaction, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: "It's important to understand all the feedback that we received.

"We had the feedback from senior management of Red Bull that Max was fine. Christian [Horner] mentioned it to [F1 race director] Michael Masi on the intercom that he's unharmed and fine, and the FIA gave us similar feedback.

"So at no point would we have celebrated if Max would have been injured. And I think that's very important to understand."

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, celebrates after the race with his trophy

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, celebrates after the race with his trophy

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Wolff has confirmed that Hamilton was unaware that Verstappen had been taken to hospital for checks until it was mentioned to him in post-race television interviews.

However, he says that the world champion had made sure his rival was okay in the immediate aftermath of the accident – and the post-race update from Red Bull personnel and the FIA meant Mercedes saw no reason for them to give their driver updated information.

"Lewis asked, even in the car as he was passing the accident, whether he [Verstappen] was out of the car," said Wolff. "He got the response that he was out of the car himself."

Asked to clarify if Hamilton had been given up update before the podium celebrations about Verstappen being checked in hospital, Wolff said: "The only information we got was that Max was fine, and that's why there was no need to further elaborate to Lewis."

While Hamilton's celebrations in front of his home crowd were joyous, Wolff said it was important to recognise how much the triumph was valued after the recent run of Red Bull success.

But he remains adamant that his rivals went too far in the nature of their criticisms following the race.

"We must not forget that we won a grand prix after five negative weekends," added Wolff. "It was Lewis winning the British Grand Prix, and it's clear that that makes the emotions go high.

"As far as the comments that were made, sometimes defamatory, sometimes very personal, I think everyone needs to do it their way. We just see it, but from my standpoint, there is nothing really to say to that."

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

Previous article

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
1 h
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
23 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021

