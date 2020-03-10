Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
261 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation

shares
comments
Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation
By:
Mar 10, 2020, 9:28 PM

Mercedes has put in place a series of countermeasures for its race specification Formula 1 engine, Motorsport.com has learned, after getting to the bottom of the problems it encountered in testing.

The German manufacturer was hit by a number of reliability issues over the two weeks of running at Barcelona last month, with both its works team and Williams requiring engine changes.

World champion Lewis Hamilton admitted at the end of the test that the team was not particularly comfortable with the situation it found itself in.

“Is it a concern? Yeah. For sure,” he said about the engine dramas. “Normally in the pre-season we have much more confidence in the reliability, so it has not been perfect.”

Mercedes flew its troubled power units back to its Brixworth, UK engine headquarters for a detailed analysis, and the work since then has allowed its engineers to fully understand what happened.

Read Also:

The problems in the first week, which led to Mercedes changing engines ahead of the final day of running, were caused by cooling problems with the MGU-H. By the second test, tweaks had been made to help overcome the issue and there was no repeat of that specific problem.

The trouble at the second test was caused by two bearing failures, and Mercedes has applied countermeasures for its spec-one engine that will be used from this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Despite the testing problems, Mercedes has not had to roll back on the specification of engine it will use, and it is confident that it will not have to limit how aggressive it can be with engine modes in a bid to ensure reliability.

Speaking ahead of the first race, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “We're glad that we encountered these issues in testing rather than at a race weekend as we could work on fixing them without any penalties.”

Next article
Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Previous article

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:00
12:00
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
14:00
QU
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
17:00
Race
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

3h
2
Formula 1

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership

3
Supercars

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse

4
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

11m
5
MotoGP

MotoGP could resort to double-headers amid coronavirus

Latest videos

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work? 04:46
Formula 1

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work?

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region 01:34
Formula 1

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020 01:05
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar 04:33
Formula 1

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Latest news

Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation
F1

Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes
F1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Five things to look out for in the Australian GP
F1

Five things to look out for in the Australian GP

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP
F1

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership
F1

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.