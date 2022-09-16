Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats Next / The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future

Italian Grand Prix chiefs have expressed their ‘regret’ at the frustrations Formula 1 fans endured at Monza last weekend, as fresh questions emerge about the future of the race.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future

A bumper crowd of 336,000 for the three days of the Italian GP weekend proved once again the booming popularity of F1.

But the infrastructure and organisation at Monza struggled at times to cope with the number of spectators, with numerous complaints about lengthy queues to get in to the circuit and a lack of facilities within it.

There was also disappointment about the lack of views because general admissions areas were over crowded, plus the struggles that fans faced getting food and water due to a token system that triggered huge queues.

Monza chiefs have been made aware of the problems and have vowed to look into the matter to try to work out what can be done better in 2023.

In a social media post on its official Twitter account, Monza said: “Autodromo Nazionale Monza expresses its regret for the inconvenience of those who, among the many fans who flocked to the last Italian GP, encountered some inconveniences.

“The structure and its people put their best efforts to create an event that surpassed all previous attendance records.

“For Autodromo Nazionale Monza, the experience of the fans is a priority aspect, and for this reason, a rigorous verification has been started, also with the partners, to ascertain and investigate the origin of any critical issues and take the consequent measures so that this does not happen again in the future.”

The fan complaints about what happened at the Italian GP comes against the backdrop of F1 chiefs again making it clear that the venue needs to lift its game – and cannot just rely on its history to stay on the schedule for the long term.

Monza has a contract to host the grand prix until 2025, but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said that progress needed to be made with its infrastructure, as well as eradicating some of the political issues that have sometimes made running the event more difficult.

“The grand prix deserves to be on the calendar but, as I have said before, history is no longer enough to be able to secure your place in the F1 world championship today,” Domenicali told Italian media last weekend.

“We expect the infrastructure improvement that we have defined, both for the teams and for the public, to be done.

“Covid has obviously brought forward other needs and other priorities, but now there are defined projects that must be carried out, and there is no more time.

“The works are needed for the modernisation of the venue and to help fans experience the grand prix in the best possible way.”

Asked if there was a possibility of the race being dropped from the calendar if it did not come up to scratch, Domenicali said: “I hope not. I do not want to even think that we should arrive at measures of this kind.

“But for the sake of a grand prix that deserves to be on the calendar, now we need the facts, and a definitive and clear plan of when the works already defined will start. The promoter knows this too.”

shares
comments
Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats
Previous article

Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats
Next article

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines

Ferrari in 'need' of answers as to why F1 development has stalled
Formula 1

Ferrari in 'need' of answers as to why F1 development has stalled

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime
Formula 1

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Latest news

Verstappen: Important to enjoy current success amid F1 win streak
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Important to enjoy current success amid F1 win streak

Max Verstappen says it is important for him and Red Bull to enjoy their current wave of success in Formula 1 as he nears a second world championship.

Alonso certain he will reach 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso certain he will reach 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore

Fernando Alonso is certain he will go on to reach 400 Formula 1 race starts as he prepares to break Kimi Raikkonen’s record in Singapore.

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks grid penalties are a necessary evil in Formula 1 – as there is no better alternative solution that would not be manipulated by teams.

Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return 
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return 

Daniil Kvyat sees “no obstacles” to an eventual return to Formula 1, despite the ongoing issues over Russian drivers in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
7 h
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.