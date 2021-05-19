Tickets Subscribe
2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Norris signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren F1 team

By:

Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren by signing a new multi-year contract extension with the Formula 1 team.

Norris, 21, made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019, and has since scored two podium finishes for the team, the most recent coming at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April.

The British youngster's McLaren contract was due to expire at the end of the year, but the team announced on Wednesday ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix that a new multi-year deal had been secured.

The deal will see Norris remain with McLaren for "2022 and beyond", firming up the team's line-up for the next two seasons.

Norris was joined by seven-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo for the 2021 season, with the Australian's contract running to the end of the 2023 campaign.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my relationship with McLaren from 2022," said Norris.

"Having been with the team for almost five years, I feel very much part of the family here and I couldn't imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else. McLaren has been a huge support since my days in junior series and I've really enjoyed learning and developing as a driver since.

"My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula 1 world champion and I want to do that with this team. Since joining in 2017 our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future."

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said the decision to extend Norris's contract was "very straightforward" for the team given his performances and evolution since making his F1 debut.

"He's an integral part of our performance recovery plan and his record so far, securing two podiums with the team over the past year, has shown he's a formidable competitor on-track," Norris said.

"Like him, we have strong ambitions for our future together and I'm pleased we're continuing this journey for both Lando and the team.

"In Lando and Daniel we have a hugely talented and exciting driver line-up, and this announcement is a strong signal of commitment to the next chapter for McLaren from 2022 onwards."

Norris initially joined McLaren's young driver programme in 2017 before finishing as runner-up in F2 the following year ahead of his graduation to F1.

Norris scored his first podium at last year's Austrian Grand Prix, helping McLaren to finish third in the constructors' championship.

"I'm delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

"He's been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we're proud of the growth he's shown since he first started with us back in 2017. Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula 1 grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength-to-strength both on and off track."

Luke Smith

