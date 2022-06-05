Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve Next / The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight
Formula 1 News

Ocon: Uncertain future for French GP in F1 "disappointing"

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon says it is "disappointing" to see that the French Grand Prix is likely to be absent from the 2023 Formula 1 calendar.

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Ocon: Uncertain future for French GP in F1 "disappointing"

In 2018 the race returned to the F1 calendar after a 10-year absence, with Paul Ricard taking over from Magny-Cours.

But after four editions - the 2020 race was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic - July's 2022 edition could be the last one as Paul Ricard's expiring contract has yet to be renewed.

While F1's owner Liberty Media is keen on continuing to expand the calendar, it wants to bring grand prix racing to what it calls destination markets around the world, as evidenced by its American push towards Miami and Las Vegas.

The remote venues of Le Castellet and the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, which is also struggling to see its contract renewed, are a less exciting commercial proposition for Liberty Media despite their historical connections to the world championship.

With spots on the calendar becoming increasingly scarce, both tracks could end up in a rotation hosting races every other year, or disappear altogether.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Photo by: Erik Junius

Frenchman Ocon, who contested the French GP in 2018 and 2021, is naturally disappointed that the future of his home race is looking bleak.

"I'm following the conversations obviously and seeing how that's going but yeah, it doesn't look too nice obviously," Ocon said at the Monaco Grand Prix.

"It is very disappointing. I've been living in my young career when the grand prix was not there.

"Then it came back, and I've been very lucky and very fortunate to race there. We have it this year, and we are going to enjoy it to the fullest."

With Monaco's place on the calendar also no longer as safe as thought, Ocon highlighted the importance of preserving some of the sport's most historic races.

"I think there are countries that we need to race in," he explained.

"France is part of that. Belgium is part of that, Monaco is part of that.

"We should keep you know these races that are special to us and see what we do with them."

shares
comments

Related video

Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve
Previous article

Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve
Next article

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull: Baku F1 race true test for DRS fix Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Baku F1 race true test for DRS fix

Binotto: Ferrari F1 Monaco mistakes will make us stronger
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari F1 Monaco mistakes will make us stronger

Wolff: Hamilton just needs better luck to be matching Russell
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton just needs better luck to be matching Russell

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis Miami GP
Formula 1

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis

Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Magnussen sees "nice change" in Haas between stints at the F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen sees "nice change" in Haas between stints at the F1 team

Red Bull: Baku F1 race true test for DRS fix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Baku F1 race true test for DRS fix

How F1 teams went from £1 rejects to billion-dollar forecasts
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams went from £1 rejects to billion-dollar forecasts

Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

OPINION: After taking an early lead in the 2022 Formula 1 title race, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have together made a series of high-profile mistakes to give Red Bull an advantage after the opening seven races. Here's why Ferrari cannot afford to make any more errors this season...

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2022
How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Prime

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

OPINION: One week on from getting a ruthless Red Bull team orders call at Barcelona, Sergio Perez delivered the team’s sixth Monaco Grand Prix victory and earned a two-year contract extension. This success backs up discernible improvements the team has noticed in driver who is now his country’s most successful Formula 1 racer.

Formula 1
May 31, 2022
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.