Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash Next / Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

By:

Sergio Perez was surprised to qualify second for Formula 1’s 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as he still feels “miles away” from gelling “naturally” with Red Bull’s car concept. 

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

In only his second event for Red Bull, Perez out-qualified teammate Max Verstappen and felt he actually lost pole at Imola to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton with a mistake in the final corners of his last Q3 lap. 

Perez had trailed Verstappen by 0.593s in FP3 – the only practice session both Red Bull drivers completed after the former collided with Esteban Ocon in FP1 and the latter had a driveshaft problem early in FP2 – and was 0.286s slower than the Dutchman in Q1. 

But he gained significantly after running the soft tyres throughout Q2, topping that segment and then beating Verstappen by 0.052s in Q3 – where both made errors that cost them the chance to deprive Hamilton of pole – to take his first F1 front row start. 

Explaining how he was able to make such an improvement in the post-qualifying press conference, Perez said: “I think just understanding where to get the time.  

“I have a pretty good reference in Max, it’s just getting 100% all time out of the car [is difficult]. It’s just adapting myself to it, learning step-by-step.  

“I wasn’t expecting myself to be here at the moment because I feel that I am miles away from where I should be [with the RB16B].  

“Things are not coming naturally yet. So, it’s a good boost in confidence, not just for myself, also for the team – to make them feel that they have both drivers and that we can push the team forward together.  

“That’s an important bit. Hopefully from here on, we just keep that progress and [in the race] we do another step in performance. 

“It’s the target just to keep [improving] step-by-step.  

“I’m not in a hurry, I know that I’m not where I should be, but certainly it’s positive to be up here just in my second race with the team.” 

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com to explain why he had not used the medium tyres in Q2, which would have provided a slightly better starting strategy for Sunday’s race, Perez said: “We felt as a team that the soft is nowhere near where it was last year, so it’s a good race tyre.  

“It’s just different to the medium [and] it was very important and crucial for me to get that learning, that consistency and that progression [by reaching Q3].  

“Last time [in Bahrain] I missed Q3 and really getting those laps. We can all look back and all do better, but just getting in that mood with the car is very important for me – to be able to put it when it matters.  

“I needed this clean qualifying. Whether or not it is the right or wrong strategy I think there’s not much between them, so we are definitely in the game for tomorrow.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

Previous article

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

Next article

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

15h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

4h
4
Moto3

McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play

2h
Latest news
Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles
Formula 1

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles

7m
Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

23m
Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

46m
Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash
Formula 1

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

1h
Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris
Formula 1

Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
19h

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton beats Perez, Verstappen to pole Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton beats Perez, Verstappen to pole

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

More from
Sergio Perez
Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1 Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks

Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
0m
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

Latest news

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.