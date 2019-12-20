Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like lows were over

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
292 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
306 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
313 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
327 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
341 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like lows were over

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like lows were over
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Dec 20, 2019, 11:18 AM

Daniel Ricciardo admits he and his Renault Formula 1 team were left "scratching our heads" at some of the lows they endured during the 2019 season.

Ricciardo joined Renault from Red Bull for this year and scored a best result of fourth, in Italy, but was only ninth in the drivers' championship as Renault slipped to fifth in the constructors'.

The team failed to build on its fourth-place finish in the championship last year and had a rollercoaster season, performing better on low-downforce tracks as its aerodynamic deficiencies came to light.

Ricciardo said: "I expected lows, and I think in any team you expect some lows because even if Mercedes is used to winning, then a fourth place is a low for them.

"The high was kind of in line – a top-five, whatever I knew was there. But the lows at times we were like scratching our heads. Like, 'we shouldn't be this far down'.

"We're not going to be a top-five car maybe every race, but to be running P14 or something, we thought we were done with this.

"So that was where there was a bit more, I guess, head-scratching and the reality of still we've got a lot of work to do."

Ricciardo said he was pleased by how his team responded to those difficulties, calling them "fuel for the fire".

He said Renault could have thought "we were kidding ourselves" with its bid to break clear of the midfield and accepted "this is where we belong" - and is glad the team didn't slip into this mindset.

Read Also:

Ricciardo also explained how the fierce midfield fight forced him to evolve as a driver through the season.

Asked by Motorsport.com about what he had learned, Ricciardo described the battle as "fun" and one that "keeps you on your toes".

"But I think the biggest thing is understanding how to be perfect," he said. "It's so easy to overdrive and to try to get that extra tenth, and you end up losing a tenth.

"It's trying to remain composed. You're always trying to get the most out of the car but I think [it's] just being more conscious of what a bit of overdriving does.

"Especially with the midfield, the car is obviously not as good as the front guys. So if you do have a slide, I think you lose more time and overheat the tyres and you seem to pay a bigger price.

"Learning when to be sensible and when to try and get a bit more out of it, it's taught me probably just a bit of discipline over anything else.

"Because the long and short [of it] is you're always trying to drive as hard and fast as can. But picking your moment is probably the best way to put it, a bit of discipline and experience."

Next article
How Toro Rosso gave Renault a major scare

Previous article

How Toro Rosso gave Renault a major scare
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike

2
Formula 1

Ride onboard with Valentino Rossi in Mercedes F1 test

3
Endurance

Honda NSX GT3 set for Bathurst 12 Hour debut

1h
4
Supercars

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2019

5
Formula 1

Honda's attention to detail has impressed Verstappen

2h

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like days were over
F1

Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like days were over

How Toro Rosso gave Renault a major scare
F1

How Toro Rosso gave Renault a major scare

Honda's attention to detail has impressed Verstappen
F1

Honda's attention to detail has impressed Verstappen

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike
MGP

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike

Ride onboard with Valentino Rossi in Mercedes F1 test
F1

Ride onboard with Valentino Rossi in Mercedes F1 test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.