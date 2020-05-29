ROKiT "fully committed" to other partnerships

Williams announced on Friday morning that it was ending its title partnership with ROKiT, despite a deal having been put in place until the end of 2023.

No explanation has been given for why the partnership, which began at the start of 2019, has ended.

The shock move has, however, prompted questions over whether or not ROKiT's other sponsorship commitments in motor racing, including in W Series and with the Venturi Formula E team, could also be in doubt.

However, a statement issued by the company was clear that its other activities would carry on.

A spokesperson said: "Following their announcement this morning, ROKiT would like to take this opportunity to wish Williams well with their plans for a potential sale of the Formula 1 team.

"As a group, ROKiT remains fully committed to its other existing motorsport partnerships and the exploration of additional strategic partnerships in the near future."

ROKiT originally joined Williams at the start of 2019 with a three year deal until the end of 2021, but then ripped that deal up and put in place a longer five-year contract that had been due to run until the end of 2023.

Its deal with W Series is multi-year, while its contract with Venturi that it signed last year runs until the end of 2022.

