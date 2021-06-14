Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace
Formula 1 News

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

By:

Senior Williams Formula 1 figure Dave Robson says seeing George Russell leave at the end of the year would be a "massive loss", hailing his role in the team's turnaround.

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Russell made his F1 debut with Williams in 2019 after signing a three-year contract, and while he is yet to score a point for the team, his performances have won him praise throughout the paddock.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have called Russell a potential future world champion, with the 23-year-old yet to be outqualified in 43 races for Williams.

Russell is a free agent at the end of the year, and is in contention for a possible seat with Mercedes, having been a member of its young driver programme since 2017.

Williams head of vehicle performance Robson acknowledged that Russell would be a "huge loss" were he to leave, particularly before getting the chance to fight more competitively with the team.

"It's been fantastic working with him right from when we first put him through the evaluation," Robson said.

"It was obvious he had something about him, some genuinely outstanding talent to drive the car.

"It's been a great. Probably frustrating at times, but a great journey to be on with him. Of course he'd be a massive loss – he's genuinely very quick.

"I think we've all put in a lot of time and effort to help him where he needed a bit of help, to guide him, and it would be a real shame to lose that without really seeing the benefits of it in our car.

"It would be a massive loss, but I'm not sure it's something certainly that I've got great control over. If we could keep him, it would be fantastic, but we have to see how that pans out."

Read Also:

Russell has stated that he would like to sign a multi-year deal regardless of where he is racing in 2022, something Williams CEO Jost Capito said the team is happy to offer should he not move elsewhere.

Russell's arrival at Williams coincided with the team hitting its nadir in 2019 as it struggled with an underperforming car and financial difficulties, the latter ultimately leading to the sale of the squad last summer.

Robson said that Russell's technical skills were "right up there" and "as good as anyone in the pit lane", highlighting the role he had played in the team becoming increasingly competitive in the past two years.

"He can take a good amount of credit, to be honest," Robson said.

"2019 was an incredibly difficult baptism of fire, and once he'd got his head around the situation we were in, he was extremely good at being clear about the order of the problems that needed tackling, and his understanding of the compromises you need to make was very good.

"It's not just his technical input to all of that, all the work he does in the simulator and guiding those designs, but also the way he interacts with everyone and his positivity.

"There's something about him. When he talks, people listen, which is important – provided he's talking about the right thing. Perhaps right at the beginning he didn't always get [that] right, but it didn't take him long to suss that out and understand.

"He's been a big part of it."

shares
comments
Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace

Previous article

Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

Gallery: BMW's history at Le Mans 24 Hours

2
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

3
IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

4
Formula 1

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

1h
5
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

Latest news
Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

1h
Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace
Formula 1

Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace

2h
Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

4h
Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

5h
French GP date change was a “big challenge”, says Boullier
Formula 1

French GP date change was a “big challenge”, says Boullier

6h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – French GP repeat winners 01:59
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – French GP repeat winners

Formula 1: Binotto says consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace 01:03
Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Formula 1: Binotto says consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Formula 1: Horner - Perez is 'ahead of expectation' but is not rushing for a new deal 00:44
Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Formula 1: Horner - Perez is 'ahead of expectation' but is not rushing for a new deal

Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1? 05:25
Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1?

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1

Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
22h
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku Prime

The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Prime

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Trending Today

Gallery: BMW's history at Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Gallery: BMW's history at Le Mans 24 Hours

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Latest news

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.