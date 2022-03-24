Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

Join us as we delve into some of the technical intricacies on show in the pitlane ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A look at the Ferrari F1-75’s rear wing as the team prepares the car for action this weekend.

Ferrari F1-75 front brake detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The F1-75’s front brake assembly is in a state of undress as the car is prepared for action. Note the metalwork housed in the inlet to prevent debris clogging up the pipework.

Ferrari F1-75 rear brake detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

And, as a comparison, the rear brake assembly without the drum attached to see what hides beneath.

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A look under the brake drum cover on the AlphaTauri AT03 reveals the pipework that carries cool air to the caliper, whilst a shroud is used to enclose the upper portion of the brake disc too.

Alpine A522 front wings

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Different front wing configurations at the disposal of Alpine, with the upper of the two having a Gurney flap installed on the trailing edge of the upper flap.

Ferrari F1-75 front brake

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great insight here into the design of Ferrari’s front suspension upright and brake assembly, with some of the pipework that delivers cool air to the components buried within clearly visible.

McLaren MCL36 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL36 without the bodywork installed gives us a clear picture of the power unit installation, gearbox carrier, rear suspension, including some of the inboard elements and the pipework inside the rear brake assembly.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison here’s the Alfa Romeo C42 in a similarly undressed state, albeit the exhaust tailpipe hasn’t been installed here yet either.

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine have opted to mount their caliper at the front of the brake assembly, with tear drop-shaped outlets placed in the ductwork housed around it.

Alpine A522 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alpine A522’s with the vanity panel removed allows us to see some of the inboard suspension elements, including the heave damper.

Alpine A522 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine also has a low downforce rear wing at its disposal in Jeddah, with the team having already trialled the configuration briefly in Bahrain.

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

We’re able to take in the view of the rear brake assembly on the Alpine A522 in this shot as the drum has yet to be attached.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A different angle looking at the AlphaTauri AT03 shows how the lower pipework wraps around the caliper whilst the disc is shrouded by another fairing.

AlphaTauri AT03 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Peering into the Alpha Tauri garage we’re afforded a view of their cooling layout, both inside the sidepod and the cooler mounted in the saddle configuration above the power unit.

AlphaTauri AT03 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

We get a great view of the rear disc brake shrouding as it’s installed on the AT03 by one of the Alpha Tauri mechanics. We’re also treated to a view of the inboard rear suspension elements, which are mounted on top of the gearbox carrier.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

We’re also able to see some of the inboard suspension elements as the F1-75’s vanity panel is not installed in this shot.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The camera fairings haven't yet been installed on the Ferrari F1-75 in this shot which shows how the airbox horns are notched to fit around them.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A Ferrari mechanic works on the underside of the left-hand sidepod to secure the internal components.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Meanwhile, on the front left corner, another mechanic installs the brake disc.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of the F1-75’s bulkhead while the steering arms haven’t been attached to the assembly

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull struggled throughout the Bahrain Grand Prix with brake temperatures and, like other teams, has opted to enclose the brake discs in a fairing, as you can see here.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The RB18 has pull-rod front suspension and so the heave damper is mounted further down inside the chassis, which we can see here is a Belleville spring arrangement (just above the power steering assembly.). Also note how the forward upper wishbone arm intersects the chassis.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A peak around the back of the RB18 whilst the covers are off allows us to see the saddle-like cooler mounted above the power unit.

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Here we are able to take in some of the Mercedes W13’s rear brake details, as the covers have yet to be installed. Note how we can also see the caliper inside the pipework that’s still on the workbench too.

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the wing mirrors and vortex generators on the edge of the W13’s side impact structure fairing solution.

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the W13 without the rear bodywork installed shows off the power unit installation and the rearward, horizontally-mounted cooler that’s fed by the airbox.

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes don’t have a traditionally sprung bib solution like we’ve seen on the Ferrari, Red Bull and Haas but it’s clear it is using a device to bridge the gap between it and the underside of the chassis.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The Ferrari F1-75 without its bodywork attached to the sidepods gives a view of the lower side impact spar and the attachment points the team have mounted to it.

McLaren MCL35M nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A selection of front wings outside the McLaren garage.

Haas VF-22 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As a comparison, a couple of front wings stashed outside the Haas garage.

AlphaTauri AT03 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look under the chassis of the AlphaTauri AT03 with the keel bodywork removed shows how much the team have crammed into the space that’s available.

