Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Monaco GP: Leclerc leads FP2 as Ricciardo crashes Next / Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Tsunoda on verge of grid penalty after Monaco F1 reprimand

Yuki Tsunoda is one reprimand away from a 10-place grid penalty after he was deemed to have impeded Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen in Monaco practice on Friday.

Luke Smith
By:
Tsunoda on verge of grid penalty after Monaco F1 reprimand

Tsunoda was summoned by the stewards after second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix over an incident with Magnussen exiting the tunnel.

Heading into the Nouvelle Chicane, Magnussen went straight on and ran close to Tsunoda as the AlphaTauri driver negotiated the left-hand turn.

The stewards met with both drivers following the conclusion of practice, and found that Tsunoda had been given "ample and multiple warnings" that Magnussen was closing on him.

However, they found that Tsunoda "still chose to stay on the racing line approaching Turn 10, forcing [Magnussen] to take evading action by having to drive through the chicane".

The stewards added: "Although it is not common to impose penalties for impeding during free practice sessions, this incident was sufficiently serious to warrant the penalty imposed."

It marks Tsunoda's fourth driving reprimand of the season, leaving him just one away from triggering a 10-place grid penalty.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

According to the sporting regulations: "Any driver who receives five reprimands in the same Championship will, upon the imposition of the fifth, be given a 10 grid place penalty for the race at that Event.

"If the fifth reprimand is imposed following an Incident during a race the 10 grid place penalty will be applied at the driver's next Event."

At least four of the reprimands must be due to driving infringements. Tsunoda previously received reprimands for driving unnecessarily slowly in Australia qualifying, impeding Sebastian Vettel in Australia practice, and for impeding Charles Leclerc in Bahrain practice.

Tsunoda was left unsure by what happened with Magnussen, explaining that he had tried to let the Dane past at the same corner in FP1, only for him to stay behind.

"This this time I tried to push at the chicane and let him by at Turn 11," Tsunoda explained.

"In the end, he went straight again. My perspective, this is the only place to go [past]. It's hard to let him by."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Monaco GP: Leclerc leads FP2 as Ricciardo crashes
Previous article

Monaco GP: Leclerc leads FP2 as Ricciardo crashes
Next article

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment Monaco GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment

Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"

Tsunoda: "I didn't know what I was doing" in F1 debut year
Formula 1

Tsunoda: "I didn't know what I was doing" in F1 debut year

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole

Norris no longer "a passenger" in Monaco amid tonsillitis recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris no longer "a passenger" in Monaco amid tonsillitis recovery

Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment

How Ferrari saved Leclerc from F1 weighbridge penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari saved Leclerc from F1 weighbridge penalty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.