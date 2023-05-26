Subscribe
Vasseur: Ferrari F1 will bring updates to “every single race”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur says that the Maranello team will bring small updates to every race – and he’s played down the significance of the package for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Like others, Ferrari is introducing parts in Monaco that were supposed to have made their debut at the cancelled Imola race.

Another package is due next week in Barcelona, where traditionally teams try to make a significant step with a major update.

However, Vasseur says it is best to not read too much into the outcome of the Spanish weekend, as it will represent just one step in an ongoing effort to improve the SF-73.

"We are not supposed to bring updates in Monaco because it's a tricky one,” said Vasseur. 

“And we want to be much more focused on the set-up and the driving during the weekend.

“But what we were supposed to bring in Imola will hit the track this weekend. And we'll have another step forward in Barcelona next week.

“It's not the easiest one to do an update on the car in Monaco, because I think it's more important for the team to be focused on the driving and the set-up.

“But if per plan you were supposed to have something in Imola, we would be stupid to not put it on the car. And we were supposed to have just a small update in Imola, and we'll bring it tomorrow [Friday]."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Regarding the significance of the Spanish GP package, he said: “Barcelona, for sure, it will be an update on the car, but we are not planning to bring a big package each five races.

“We will bring small update every single race. And I don't want to say that it's Barcelona or nothing. After Barcelona we will have a small update in Montreal, and another one in UK/Austria. 

"We are planning today to bring updates every single race until the end of the season."

Vasseur insisted that the team’s focus is on each race rather than whether or not it still has a shot at the 2023 title.

“I think it would be a mistake to think about the championship,” he said. “Not that I'm desperate, it's that we are taking race-by-race.

“And I think it would be exactly the same if we are leading the championship. I think the worst case scenario is to overreact in one case or the other. 

"And we are still pushing, still trying to bring updates, good updates on the car to try to understand where we have to improve.

“But I'm sure that the others will do exactly the same as us. And it doesn't mean that we stop the championship or something like this. 

"The best way is to push everybody to be motivated and fully in the race, and it will be a mistake to say okay, let's forget this one."

Vasseur remains hopeful that the SF-23’s good qualifying form will give the team a shot at victory in Monaco this weekend.

"From the beginning I think we were always in a position to fight for the pole position,” he said. 

“And when you have to start from the first row I think in Monaco you can expect to win, or at least you have the chance to do it.

“And for sure it's a good opportunity for us. Now let's see what happens tomorrow and Saturday before the race of Sunday. Step-by-step.”

He indicated that the team’s focus will not be as much on improving race form as it has been in recent weekends, given the significance of pole in the Principality.

"What you can say for Monaco is that the qual pace is much more important than it was in Miami or in Baku a couple of weeks before,” he noted. 

“It means that we are fully focused on quali, but as everybody, nobody is preparing the race on the grid, it would be bullshit also.

“We are fully focused on quali. And I think that we were into the pace in quali in Miami or in Baku, and perhaps the track is also suiting a little bit more the car than some others. We have good hopes for the quali session."

