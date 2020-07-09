Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs

Verstappen was forced to pit and retire after running just 11 laps last weekend, while Albon was forced to stop on track in the closing laps, having survived an earlier collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Honda says that the power units in both cars have been checked and found to be healthy, and thus they will be used again this weekend.

"The problems on the two Aston Martin Red Bull Racing cars in the last race were both electrical, but caused by different issues," said Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe.

"We have been analysing both these matters together with the teams and we have put countermeasures in place for this weekend.

"As our power units do not have any damage caused by those issues, Max and Alex will use their same PUs this weekend. This weekend, we must aim to finish the race with all four cars and achieve a good result with them."

Tanabe underlined that having two races at the same venue was useful.

"It means that our data is up to date and relevant, although one factor that could affect our work is the forecast for rain and even thunderstorms over the coming weekend."