Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" Next / Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem

Christian Horner says the fuel system issue that caused Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen’s retirement in Australia is “totally separate” to the problem that hit Red Bull in Bahrain.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem

Verstappen was set to finish second at Albert Park on Sunday, only to slow with 20 laps to go and park up at the side of the track at Turn 1 to retire from the race.

It marked Verstappen’s second DNF in three races, meaning he is already 46 points behind early championship leader Charles Leclerc, who scored a dominant win for Ferrari in Melbourne.

Verstappen said after the race it was “unacceptable” to be struggling so much with reliability and that he was “already miles behind” in the battle to defend his championship.

Speaking in the Albert Park paddock after the Red Bull team debrief, team principal Horner confirmed a fuel system issue was to blame for Verstappen’s retirement.

“Obviously it’s very frustrating to have a DNF on Max’s car,” Horner said.

“It looks like a fuel system issue, external to the tank, that has caused the issue.

“So obviously it’s gone into quarantine, the parts will obviously return to Japan, and we’ll obviously try and understand the problem as quickly as we can.”

Horner said the problem was “something totally different” to what had caused both Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez to retire late in the Bahrain season-opener, when a vacuum in the fuel system meant not enough petrol was getting through to the engine. 

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, with fire retardant after retirement and a fire

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, with fire retardant after retirement and a fire

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri has also struggled for reliability in the early part of the year, but Horner said the issues had “all been independent” and “none of them have been related”.

“Obviously we need to understand those and address them quickly,” Horner said.

“In the first two races, for Max, we’ve given up 36 points and for the team, we’ve given up 50 points. When you look at that, both the constructors’ and the drivers’ championship would be a lot different.”

Asked if it was still too early to have concerns about the championship fight, Horner replied: “We’re only what, just over 10% of the way into the championship. So I think there’s still a huge amount to go.”

shares
comments
Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse"
Previous article

Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse"
Next article

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Red Bull's F1 reliability issues "unacceptable" Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull's F1 reliability issues "unacceptable"

Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.